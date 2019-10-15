Ana Cheri Busts Out Of White Crop Top In Flirty Schoolgirl Costume

Ana Cheri has been sharing some ideas for Halloween costumes on her Instagram account over the past few days. As one might expect, they have been slightly provacative. As The Inquisitr reported over the weekend, the brunette bombshell left little to the imagination in a sparkly, see-through bodysuit. In her latest update, she rocked a sexy schoolgirl look that showed plenty of skin.

In the post, Ana wore a white crop top that looked like it barely fit her. The fabric stretched across her breasts and tied in the center, calling attention to her voluptuous chest. She paired the tiny top with an equally skimpy red and black plaid mini skirt. Strings from her red panties rode high on her hips. The outfit showed off Ana’s chiseled abs and toned legs, and added a bit of sex appeal to the look with white thigh-high stockings attached to a garter belt.

Ana wore a full face of makeup that included dark brows, thick lashes, contoured cheeks, and a pink gloss on her lips. She added a bit of bling to the look with a dainty Playboy pendant necklace. She wore her hair in pigtails on the top of her head and gave the camera a pouty smile as she tugged on the top of her shirt in the seductive pose.

In the post’s caption, Ana alluded to Britney Spears’ iconic schoolgirl look while quoting lyrics from “Baby One More Time.” She also asked her followers for more ideas for costumes. Some of her fans offered suggestions, but others seemed to be interested only in her look.

“Wow! Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“Britney never looked that good,” said another admirer.

“Smoking hot beauty Ana,” a third follower commented.

There isn’t much that Ana doesn’t look hot in. From barely-there bikinis to racy dresses and causal outfits, the Instagram sensation knows how to rock a good look. She recently shared a snap in which she looked amazing in a skirt and top while taking care of business.

Fans of Ana will know that she doesn’t mind showing off a little bit off skin every so often. Over the summer, she thrilled her fans with dozens of shots in which she wore revealing swimwear that showcased her enviable body. She also threw in several updates that showed her wearing tantalizing lingerie.

Fans wanting to see what kind of costume Ana will wear next can follow her on Instagram.