Pregnant Christina Milian Performs In Low-Cut Animal Print Dress

Christina Milian might be pregnant but that doesn’t mean she’s just going to sit around and do nothing.

The “Dip It Low” hitmaker is clearly living her best life by working and jetting all over the world. She geotagged her latest Instagram upload as Sofitel Casablanca, Morocco, and performed at the Casa Fashion Show.

Milian shared a number of photos of herself where she clearly glowed when she performed on the runway and posed at the event.

She looked stunning in a low-cut animal-print dress that covered most of her legs. She paired the ensemble with black heels and left the accessories to a bare minimum. She left her brunette locks down and wore small hoop earrings which gave it that finishing touch.

Christina looked happy to be at the event and still managed to show off her baby bump underneath the gown.

In the space of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 58,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“I can say you’re perfection. The dress looks so good on you,” one user wrote.

“Omg beautiful and glowing,” another shared.

“Shining as always!” a third mentioned.

“You are amazing!” a fourth fan remarked.

“Man you’re glowing and looks like you’re soooo happy,” a fifth follower commented.

Last week, Milian celebrated the 18th anniversary of her self-titled debut album, per The Inquisitr.

She mentioned that the record didn’t get released in the U.S. due to the terror attacks that happened in 2001.

“Crazy to think just 18 years ago today I released my self titled debut album worldwide (except the U.S. Unfortunately 9/11 put a screeching halt to the album release in the U.S. so my American fans never got this one),” she revealed.

“So I feel super blessed to be a part of so many people’s happiest memories. This album literally changed my life!”

Despite the album not being released in North America, it still achieved success in other parts of the world.

In the U.K., the album peaked at No. 23 and managed to stay in the top 100 for 23 weeks. Both the singles released, “AM to PM” and “When You Look At Me” also entered the top three.

Christina has yet to release a new album since 2006 but has still managed to stay relevant.

Earlier this year, she starred in the Netflix movie, Falling Inn Love, alongside Adam Demos. According to IMDb, she has appeared in a number of television shows this year, including, The Oath, Family Guy, and Claws.

To stay up to date with Milian, follow her Instagram account.