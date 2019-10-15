Rita Ora Looks Fierce In Low-Cut Animal Print Dress

Rita Ora is one fierce lady and is showing that off in her latest Instagram upload.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker geotagged the photo as The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert as she recently paid a visit to Dubai. Rita appeared to be in her hotel room, sat down, all glammed up. She looked absolutely stunning in a low-cut animal-print dress and bandana while she accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, bracelets, and a gold watch.

Ora showed off her tattoo on her arm while she stared directly at the camera lens. She put on a red lip and also applied some eye makeup which gave her that extra pop. She is known for changing up her hairstyle a lot and opted for it down and straight.

For her caption, Rita mentioned that her sister, Elena, took the photos and that they had a “pre-birthday dinner” for her.

Ora joked about being a “one-time wonder” an attached a photo of what she looked like when she was ready for the camera and another for when she wasn’t.

In the space of a day, her post racked up more than 305,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Your face in the second pic is my mood,” one user wrote.

“Damn you are so beautiful,” another shared.

“YOU’RE SO HOT!” a third mentioned passionately.

“Rita Ora is the most pretty woman on earth, hands down,” a fourth fan declared.

“Girl on fire. Serving a look as always,” a fifth follower commented adding a flame emoji.

While she was in Dubai, Ora performed at a concert, which The Inquisitr reported last week. The “Let You Love Me” songstress wore a barely-there denim garment that had tassels hanging off of it and pearls and jewels embroidered all over. She paired the look with chunky heels and sported her blond locks down.

Throughout this year, she has been promoting her second studio album, Phoenix.

Rita isn’t only conquering the world of music but also fashion. She recently dropped her own clothing line with German fashion brand Escada.

“I can’t believe the day is nearly here!! I’ve been keeping this a secret with @escadaofficial for what seems like forever but it’s almost time for my #ESCADAxRITAORA collection,” she announced.

Since the release of the range, she has been sharing content of herself modeling the garments.

To stay up to date with Rita, follow her Instagram account, which boasts more than 15.4 million followers.