Joy-Anna Duggar Admits That She’s Struggling During Hunting Trip In Instagram Update

Joy-Anna Duggar described the experience as one of the toughest weeks of her life.

Joy-Anna Duggar has been sharing plenty of photos from her Colorado hunting trip with her Instagram followers, and she always has a big smile on her face in any of the snapshots she’s pictured in. However, the Counting On star recently confessed that she’s having a difficult time trekking through the snow-covered Rocky Mountains with her husband, Austin Forsyth, and a few of her brothers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Joy-Anna recently revealed that she decided to tag along with the small group of guys on their elk hunting trip instead of joining the much larger group of Duggars who went to California. While they were hanging out on the beach with her older sister Jinger, she was bundling up and trying to stay warm in the chilly Colorado climate.

Unfortunately, things have not gotten easier for the 21-year-old Duggar daughter since she first revealed that they kicked off the trip with a ton of hiking in the freezing cold. On Monday, she took to Instagram to give her fans an update on how things have been going for her, and she admitted that the last few days have “been one of the most physically challenging weeks of my life.” She also revealed that she was feeling the effects of the 11 miles that she had hiked the previous day. However, while tracking down elk to shoot hasn’t been easy, she wrote that she loves that the trip has “been such an adventure.”

Some of Joy-Anna’s followers previously criticized her for expressing excitement over the idea of shooting and killing an elk. So far, she hasn’t revealed whether any member of the group has taken one down or if they’ve even spotted any of the antlered animals since hitting the trail. The only large, furry living thing that Joy-Anna has shared a photo of is the horse that was trying to eat Jason’s spicy Chex Mix.

Joy-Anna Duggar’s most recent snapshots are a pair of selfies. She’s posing with Austin Forsyth in one of them, and the second is a solo photo. Her two-photo slideshow includes a long caption detailing how her husband has tried to make the hunting trip easier on her. She revealed that Austin was doubling his load by taking her backpack from her when she was too exhausted to carry it herself, giving her his blanket at night so that she would be warmer, and even tucking her in. She also revealed that he was encouraging her when she “was struggling to finish hiking up the steep trail.”

Fans will have to stay tuned to Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s Instagram page to find out if these struggles eventually pay off in the form of a dead elk or two to take back to Arkansas with them.