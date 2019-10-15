Carrie Ann Inaba Took A Scary Tumble Off Her Chair During ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Disney Night

Carrie Ann Inaba took a scary tumble off her chair during Dancing With the Stars‘ most anticipated show of the season, Disney Night, leading show host Tom Bergeron to state “I knew those chairs were going to be trouble” referring to the new, wheeled seats for Carrie and fellow judges Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

Dressed in a stunning green gown, in keeping with the dreamy, over-the-top production that was the show’s annual Disney Night, Carrie appeared fine throughout most of the show, managing her rather large and full-bottomed, multi-layered gown with ease.

After former The Office star Kate Flannery performed a delightful jazz routine choreographed in the theme of the film Mary Poppins to the tune of “A Spoonful of Sugar,” Tom Bergeron pointed out a misplaced broom prop in front of Inaba’s seat at the judge’s table.

When the former dance pro, who shot to fame as a Fly Girl alongside Jennifer Lopez on In Living Color and as a choreographer, got up to look at the misplaced prop and as she sat back down on her chair, she missed her mark and took a scary tumble backward. Len and Bruno both seemed stunned at what occurred to their fellow judge, but none more so than the people who were seated in the front row behind Carrie, who had her chair roll directly into their row of seats and her head, almost in their laps.

Tom Bergeron, several studio employees, Kate Flannery and her partner Pasha Pashkov all ran to help Carrie Ann get back on her feet. She then began nervously laughing almost immediately, got right back up and sat in her chair.

“It was a slip!” Inaba said, leading Tom to make the aforementioned remark about the chairs and how they might need to bring back guest judge Leah Remini to fill in for Carrie Ann.

Carrie Ann continued on with her duties as a judge throughout the remainder of the series. She did not comment further on if she was injured due to her tumble.

Loading...

People Magazine reported that this is not the first time Carrie Ann has fallen off her chair. The news magazine noted that in 2012 she fell off her seat after watching a rumba performance from former celebrity competitor Gilles Marini and pro-Peta Murgatroyd. Their sexy performance so fired up the dance pro judge that she rose from her chair and enthusiastically exclaimed “let the baby-making begin” and when she sat down, she missed the seat and tumbled.

Of course show host Tom had another ready quip, stating at the time to Carrie Ann, “When you said, ‘let the baby-making begin,’ I didn’t think you’d get in position.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that the Dancing With the Stars judge and The Talk host was diagnosed with Lupus.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.