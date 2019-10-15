‘The Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Officiates Howard Stern’s Second Wedding To Wife Beth Ostrosky

The reality star was ordained in time to re-marry the radio legend and his wife.

Colton Underwood may not be married yet, but he has the power to marry a celebrity couple. The Bachelor star got ordained in time to officiate a second wedding ceremony for Howard Stern and Beth Ostrosky Stern, and it all played out in front of Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show cameras.

Less than one week after Stern proposed to his wife of 11 years on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, two got re-hitched by The Bachelor hunk in an impromptu ceremony on The Ellen Show.

During an interview with Stern, DeGeneres asked the radio legend about his proposal to Beth, then surprised him by bringing out The Bachelor star. Colton was shown standing under an archway covered with flowers as he awaited Stern and his bride.

After Stern cracked a joke that “Colton needs to get a job,” he admitted the reality star, who also appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, was the perfect wedding officiant.

“Colton, I like you. You’re muscular, you’re handsome, I think you’re a good choice to marry us,” the Howard Stern Show host said.

“I wanna remarry my wife. I’ll do it every day. Beth and I are Bachelor Nation. Our favorite show, I’m not messing around.”

During the vow exchange, the SiriusXM host vowed to watch ABC’s Bachelor franchise with Beth until death parts them.

“I so want to marry you, and I vow to you if you remarry me, I promise for the rest of my life to watch The Bachelor with you in bed every single night — and Bachelor in Paradise,” Stern told his wife.

Stern seems to do well with celebrity wedding officiants. When he married Beth the first time back in 2008 at the Manhattan restaurant Le Cirque, the ceremony was officiated by Riverdale star Mark Consuelos. While America wasn’t invited to that wedding, plenty of famous friends were.

In addition to the husband of Kelly Ripa, the guest list included Joan Rivers, Barbara Walters, Billy Joel, Jimmy Kimmel, and Sarah Silverman. Billy Joel even performed two songs, and comedian Chevy Chase delivered a toast, according to People.

Stern originally presented Beth Ostrosky with a 5.2 carat diamond ring when he asked her to marry him in 2007. The couple had originally planned to marry in the Hamptons, then changed to a more low-key — albeit star-studded — restaurant ceremony in the city.

You can see Colton Underwood officiating Howard and Beth Stern’s wedding ceremony in the video from The Ellen DeGeneres Show below.