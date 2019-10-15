‘One Piece’ Episode 906 Spoilers, Recap: Law Fights Hawkins, Otama Turns Kaido’s Underling Into Her Slave

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “Duel! The Magician and the Surgeon of Death!” featured two different events at Bakura Town involving some members of the Worst Generation, including Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro of the Straw Hat Pirates, Trafalgar D. Water Law of the Heart Pirates, and Hawkins Pirates captain and Beast Pirates Headliner Basil Hawkins.

One Piece Episode 906 started with Luffy successfully defeating Beast Pirates Headliner Holdem using Gomu Gomu no Red Hawk. After taking down the boss of Bakura Town, Luffy and Otama started planning their escape and headed towards the direction of Okiku and Zoro, who stole a ship full of fresh foods from Beast Pirates Headliner Speed.

However, on their way out of Bakura Town, Luffy and Otama encountered a group of samurais that wanted to avenge Holdem. Otama was scared at first, but she suddenly felt amazed by how Luffy easily defeated all the enemies in front of them. As she spent more time with the Straw Hat Pirates captain, Otama is finding more similarities between him and the late Whitebeard Pirates’ second division commander Portgas D. Age.

One Piece Episode 906 showed Otama turning Beast Pirates Headliner Speed into her slave. Luffy tried to ride Speed, thinking that she was only a normal horse. However, he was shocked when he heard her speak and told them to get off of her. Luckily, Luffy thought of a way to put Speed under their control. Luffy asked Otama to get Kibi Dango out of her cheeks and give it to Speed.

Though she’s half-human and half-horse, Otama’s devil fruit power was effective against Speed. With the help of Speed, Luffy and Otama finally caught up with Zoro and Okiku and they were both surprised to see the mountain of fresh foods in front of them. However, after consuming a huge chunk of meat, Luffy decided to leave again, telling Otama that the “most important thing” isn’t there yet.

This fight ????????????????. Luffy goes head-to-head with Holdem to take back Otama in the 905th episode of #OnePiece! pic.twitter.com/FKHHeSWQvt — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) October 12, 2019

Loading...

One Piece Episode 906 also featured the intense battle between Law and Hawkins. Despite being clearly outnumbered, Law still proved to be a formidable opponent for Hawkins and the Beast Pirates. Even without removing the cover in his face, Hawkins already recognized who is the enemy in front of him after seeing him use his devil fruit power. Law immediately launched an attack against Hawkins but the ones taking the damage were his subordinates.

To prevent Hawkins from using his subordinates as his shield, Law decided to cut their bodies into halves. However, before Law silenced Hawkins, the Beast Pirates headliner already reported the situation to the real boss of Bakura Town, Jack the Drought. While Law and Hawkins were fighting, Zoro, Okiku, and Otama came to interfere, ordering them to get out of their way.