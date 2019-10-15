Sofia Vergara Rocks See-Through Skirt And Flaunts Cleavage In Black Bustier

Sofia Vergara rocked a lingerie-inspired look at the 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' premiere.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara showed off her killer curves during a fun Hollywood date night with husband Joe Manganiello.

On Monday, the 47-year-old stunner took to Instagram to share a photo of the lingerie-inspired look that she wore to the Hollywood premiere of the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. In the snapshot, Sofia is rocking a black bustier bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline that draws attention to her décolletage. The molded underwire cups of the curve-hugging garment work like a bra, providing support for her ample bust. The top of the bustier also creates some separation between her breasts. However, because her neckline dips low, she’s still showing off more than a little cleavage.

For the lower portion of her all-black ensemble, Sofia Vergara is wearing a see-through skirt. The bottom half of her bodysuit is visible through the garment, which features exquisite lace details. The lace extends down to right above Sofia’s knee, and the rest of the sheer fabric is free of the embellishment. The actress’ snapshot cuts off at her calves, so the very bottom of her outfit and her shoes can’t be seen.

Sofia wore her shiny golden blonde tresses parted down the middle, and they cascaded down her shoulders in loose waves. She added a pop of color to her dark and sexy look by painting her lips a vivid shade of red. Instead of color-coordinating his outfit with his wife’s ensemble, Joe Manganiello rocked an unbuttoned purple dress coat and matching slacks. He completed his look with a dark blue dress shirt.

Sofia’s Instagram followers thought that she and Joe made the perfect pair at the premiere.

“You guys are a foolishly good looking couple. Hands down ya’ll win!” wrote comedian April Macie.

“Best looking couple in Hollywood!!” another admirer remarked.

While Sofia Vergara always looks glamorous in the designer clothing that she wears on the red carpet, she occasionally rocks affordable outfits during her day-to-day life. As reported by The Daily Mail, she was recently photographed looking chic in a pair of jeans and a T-shirt from Walmart. Her distressed denim pants were from her Sofia Jeans line, and they were priced at under $40. Her top was an “Evil Eye” tee that was also from her collection, and it was on sale for $9.99 at the time she was photographed in it. However, she considerably upped the cost of her entire casual look by wearing a pair of designer blue stiletto sandals by Saint Laurent and carrying a Chanel bag for her visit to a skincare clinic.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia demonstrated another way to wear her Walmart jeans on social media. In another recent Instagram post, she’s pictured rocking a pair of boot-cut jeans with a black bustier top that is somewhat similar to the bodysuit that she wore to the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot premiere.