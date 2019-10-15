Jenelle Evans Facing New Trouble After Report She Never Registered Her Cosmetics Company As Business Entity

Jenelle Evans appears to be facing new trouble after a report that the former Teen Mom star never actually registered her now-sinking cosmetics company as a business entity, putting its legal status in limbo.

As Radar Online reported, the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office confirmed that her JE Cosmetics brand was never officially registered there as a business entity. A state official said that there was an attempt to register the cosmetics brand as an LLC in November 2017, but the process was never completed. The state then sent a letter to Evans but they never received a response.

The celebrity news outlet was also unable to find a registered business entity in New York, California, or Delaware. It added that while Jenelle apparently failed to properly register her business, she did take the time to file a trademark for the “JE Cosmetics” name the same month that she started the never-finished application for an LLC. She abandoned the trademark application the following year, the report noted.

Evans has been hit with controversy regarding the cosmetics line. As The Inquisitr reported, the former Teen Mom star received a termination letter this week from makeup company XJ Beauty saying they would no longer be involved with, nor work with, her personal JE Cosmetics line. The company informed Jenelle that it would return her unused inventory by the end of the month, the report noted.

Jenelle’s $40 Universal Brow Kit has struggled with bad reviews from buyers and poor sales, with Radar Online noting that only 150 kits were sold out of the 3,000 that were manufactured. Another report from The Inquisitr noted that fans also trolled Jenelle and her cosmetics line with fake reviews, sometimes using crude names to post them.

Amid the negative stories, Jenelle appears to be fighting back. On Friday, she shared a screenshot of her company’s website to her Instagram stories and told fans to check out the reviews — which now seemed to be almost entirely positive.

“Amazing product Jenelle! I bought one for my wife and for my kid,” one person wrote. “She is entertained for hours which is good for me. I love knowing that the products are safe and won’t harm her.”

Jenelle Evans has had a number of other professional setbacks in recent months. This summer, MTV fired her from the Teen Mom franchise amid allegations that her husband, David Eason, killed the family’s dog after he claimed that it bit his daughter. Jenelle and David lost custody of their children for several weeks afterward, only getting back custody after a series of court appearances.