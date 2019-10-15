WWE Rumors: Major Double-Turn Speculated Following Dark Match On ‘Monday Night Raw’

This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw ended in dramatic fashion, as Universal Champion Seth Rollins interrupted Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House” segment and attacked the man behind “The Fiend,” burning down the entire set as the angle — and the episode — drew to a close. That wasn’t, however, the end of it for those watching live at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, as Rollins and Wyatt took part in a dark match — a rematch of their encounter at Hell in a Cell earlier this month — after Raw went off the air

While these non-televised matches are usually designed to ensure fans leave the arena on a high note, that wasn’t the case on Monday night, according to a report from WrestlingNews.co. As pointed out, Rollins was receiving “loud boos” from the Denver audience even as Raw was still on the air, while Wyatt — the heel in his rivalry against the Universal Champion — got “great babyface reactions” during the dark match. That led the outlet to speculate that WWE might be planning a double-turn, with erstwhile fan-favorite Rollins taking on a villainous role and Wyatt getting booked as a face for the first time in over a year.

“It’s unclear if [WWE chairman] Vince McMahon has plans to turn Rollins heel but it looks like the fans are doing it for him,” wrote WrestlingNews.co‘s Paul Davis, adding later on that it appears more certain that Wyatt may soon become the company’s “biggest” babyface.

With the WWE Superstar Draft now over, Wyatt will be a part of the Friday Night SmackDown brand going forward, with Rollins remaining on Monday Night Raw as the red brand’s top male champion. While both men will get an official rematch for the Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia on October 31, Bleacher Report wrote that the draft’s results “might have spoiled” the match’s outcome. The publication also warned about what could happen if Wyatt loses to Rollins — a result that appears plausible due to Rollins’ status as a defending champion on Raw and the fact that the two rivals are now officially on different brands.

“Should Rollins remain the champion after Crown Jewel, Wyatt will have failed to win his two biggest matches since becoming The Fiend, which would further stymie his red-hot momentum,” wrote Bleacher Report‘s Joseph Zucker. “Just as WWE painted itself into a corner by rushing Wyatt into a main event [match] at Hell in a Cell, it risks making the same mistake at Crown Jewel.”