Candice Swanepoel Rocks Minuscule Bikini While Lying In Bed In Sultry Black-And-White Snap

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her incredible figure yet again on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Monday, October 14, the Victoria’s Secret Angel wowed her 13.7 million followers on the social media platform with a steamy new snap that brought some serious heat to her page. The photo was edited to have a black-and-white filter over it, giving it a sultry vibe that was sure to send some pulses racing.

In the snap, the 30-year-old was captured lying down across a large canopy bed as she gazed at the camera with an intense stare. Instead of pajamas, or even regular clothes, however, the South African bombshell was wearing nothing more than a minuscule bikini from her own Tropic of C Swimwear line as she lounged across the mattress. Judging by the reaction of her millions of fans, she certainly seemed to her brand well.

Candice sent temperatures soaring in her itty-bitty bedroom ensemble that left very little to the imagination. The sexy two-piece consisted of a skimpy bikini top with triangle-shaped cups that hardly provided any coverage to her voluptuous assets. Her cleavage was left well on display as the blonde beauty posed for the shot by propping herself up on her elbows, but that was hardly the most NSFW element of the photo.

The lower half of the model’s tiny bikini was nearly out of sight, except for its thin string waistband that was tied high on her hips in a delicate bow, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs. Despite hardly being virtually non-existent, Candice’s fans could still easily tell that the number boasted a daringly cheeky thong style that did way more showing than covering up. The stunner posed with her long, toned legs stretched out in front of her and bent at the knee as she turned her hips slightly to the side, exposing her bare, curvaceous backside to the camera in its entirety — and fans certainly took note of the NSFW display.

To complete her look, Candice wore her blond hair down and messily strewn around her head, falling down her shoulders and behind her back. She also sported a gorgeous makeup look that included a shimmering highlighter, heavy, winged eyeliner and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans heaped praise on the babe’s sexy new social media snap. At the time of this writing, the post has earned more than 151,000 likes after less just 10 hours of going live to Instagram — and that number still continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the stunner with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are absolutely perfect,” one person wrote, while another fan called Candice a “goddess.”

“Such body goals,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Candice has flaunted her incredible bikini body on social media. Another recent addition to her page followed suit with the black-and-white filter, though this time the model was posing in a tree while sporting her tiny bikini — and the snap certainly drove her fans wild.