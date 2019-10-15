Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorably Goofy Moment With Husband Karl Cook In New Instagram Photo

Kaley Cuoco has shared a very candid photo of herself with husband Karl Cook and it’s adorable.

In the black-and-white shot, the actress best known for her role on The Big Bang Theory is smiling at Karl as he pulls a goofy face, with his hair pulled over his eyes and his lips pursed. But Kaley didn’t let fans in on the joke in her Instagram caption. Instead, she just called her husband her “MCM” or Man Crush Monday.

The heartwarming photo accumulated over 10,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was posted and fans gushed over the couple in the comments section.

“You both are absolute darlings!” one fan wrote.

“Couple goals,” another follower added.

“You two are amazing together,” a third admired said. “You give the rest of us hope!”

“So cute you two!!” a fourth said.

This is hardly the first time that Kaley has shown off a cute moment with Karl on her Instagram page. The two are known for their passion for animals and in a recent shot, they’re both in a group hug with an adorable dog in between them.

Kaley expressed her love for both the dog and her husband in the caption of the photo.

As The Inquisitr reported, she also recently showed off behind the scenes photos from her wedding on her Instagram stories.

Kaley and Karl have been married since 2018 and in an interview with People Magazine, the actress said that their love for animals lit the spark between them.

“I was already involved with horses, then we happened to meet at a horse show,” she said.

“It was totally meant to be. We were pretty much a good match from the beginning.”

Kaley later called her husband a “horse whisperer.”

“I think anyone who works with animals has to have a kind soul,” she continued.

“It’s almost like he’s the horse whisperer. He is just wonderful with them. It’s really beautiful to see that patience he has with them … he’s so gentle.”

As People notes, Kaley was previously married to Ryan Sweeting. But their union lasted for a little less than two years. She has also previously admitted that their marriage was so fraught with issues that it made her doubt that she’d ever get remarried.

“I married someone the first time who completely changed,” she said in an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine.

“The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met.”

Fortunately, she didn’t give up on finding “the one” as it seems that she’s now married to the love of her life.

To see more cute moments with her husband and Kaley Cuoco’s adorable rescue animals, be sure to follow her on Instagram.