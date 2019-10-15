Ariel Winter Flaunts Cleavage In Tight White Bustier In Throwback Instagram Snapshot

Ariel Winter's photo had her Instagram followers gushing about how greats she looked.

Ariel Winter doesn’t have to keep posing for fresh photo shoots to wow her 4 million Instagram followers.

On Monday night, the 21-year-old Modern Family star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a stylish white bustier. The garment in her snapshot features thin spaghetti straps that tie on the shoulders, and it has a low sweetheart neckline that puts quite a bit of her famous cleavage on display. A knotted detail in the center of the bust adds even more visual interest to the revealing top. Ariel is only pictured from the chest up, so it’s impossible to tell whether her bustier is just a top or if it’s part of a dress.

The brunette beauty has her eyes closed, which shows off her expertly-applied winged eyeliner and her long thick lashes. Her dark eyebrows have also been shaped into perfect arches. Ariel has on eye shadow in natural shades that barely stand out against her flawless, glowing skin, and her lips are painted a soft pink color. Her layered tresses look shiny and healthy, and they’ve been styled in soft waves.

Ariel Winter’s caption had no words, but she did choose two emoji to share with her photo: a pot of honey and a white rabbit. Some of her followers quickly realized that this was meant to be interpreted as “honey bunny.”

Many of Ariel’s fans were happy to see the big smile on her face.

“Your smile is everything,” wrote one of her followers.

“You are so beautiful always keep that beautiful smile and energy,” another remarked.

Others commented on her appearance in general.

“Beautiful Honey Bunny,” read one response to her photo.

“You’re literally the most beautiful woman in the world,” another admirer commented.

The stunning starlet’s post earned over 40,000 likes in just one hour, but this isn’t the first time Ariel Winter’s followers have seen her smiling and rocking the white bustier. Just last week, she shared a snapshot of herself that appears to have been taken during the same photoshoot. In that image, she’s posing sideways and her big brown eyes are open.

Ariel Winter’s throwback photo is the first image that’s been posted on her Instagram page since the news broke of her split from her boyfriend of three years, Canadian actor Levi Meaden. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, their breakup was confirmed on Friday. A few days earlier, Ariel had been spotted hanging out with a longtime male friend, 24-year-old actor Luke Benward. She was photographed smiling and chatting with her pal after they enjoyed dinner at the Kiwami Japanese restaurant in Studio City.