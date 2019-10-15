Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Shows Off Bombshell Body In Super-Tight Denim Dress And Nude High Heels

Michelle Lewin’s Instagram followers are likely used to seeing her in a sports bra and leggings as she lifts weights or does some other kind of exercise. But the Venezuelan fitness model switched things up in a recent Instagram post by showing off her bombshell body in a super-tight denim dress and heels.

In the video, Michelle is strutting down a hallway and the camera is behind her, giving fans a clear look at the curves of her posterior. Since the dress is sleeveless, you can also see how chiseled her arms and shoulders are. In the background, you can hear the cameraman’s voice say “Oh My God,” and Michelle turns and smiles, seemingly enjoying the attention. Based on her reaction, it appears that her husband Jimmy Lewin was recording the video.

Her fans gave the clip lots of attention as well. As of writing, it has accumulated over 570,000 views. In the comments, fans seemed like they couldn’t get enough of what they were watching.

“Stunningly beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Love your shoes and the dress,” another added.

The comments also confirm that Jimmy is the man behind the camera. One commenter praised him for hyping up his wife in the clip, and he responded by saying that she often cheers him on as well.

“It’s hard to not lift her up since she always does the same to me,” he wrote. “It doesn’t take much effort, and it does magic in a relationship.”

As The Inquisitr reported, there’s a previous video of Michelle shaking her hips to “Con Altura,” a song by J.Balvin Rosalia and El Guincho. In the clip, a male voice disputes the name of the song with Michelle and they both end up laughing together. It appears that this voice is also her husband’s.

But when she isn’t rocking heels and a dress or dancing up a storm, she wearing activewear and showing off her physical fitness. As The Inquisitr also noted she recently shared a video of herself doing weighted squats, as she holds a barbell with an underhanded grip. While Michelle claimed that this technique helps to avoid developing lower back pain from squatting, some disputed this in the comments section.

The video currently has over 800,000 views and more than 1,000 comments. While some disagreed with her tips, a lot of her fans shared their appreciation for the clip and complimented her physical beauty.

To see more of Michelle Lewin’s fitness-focused content, be sure to follow her on Instagram.