Kelly Clarkson Rocks Gorgeous Casual Look In Black T-Shirt In ‘The Voice’ Update

Talkshow host, singer, and The Voice judge, Kelly Clarkson took to Instagram to give her 4.3 followers on the popular social media platform an update about her team on the popular NBC singing reality show.

In her post, Clarkson wore a casual black t-shirt with a green Team KC bomber jacket on top. She had her highlighted blond locks pulled back on top of her head with her long bangs hanging down in soft waves to frame her face. The 37-year-old looked almost flawless with light makeup that included pink lipstick, black eyeliner, and black eyelashes.

She spoke to fans in the video, and the American Idol alum revealed that Team KC on The Voice is in stage rehearsals today. According to the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the nerves have set in among her teammates, and she is interested to see who among them ends up surviving the upcoming battle. Things are coming down to the wire for all the contestants on the popular reality TV show where Clarkson served as a judge in 2012, 2017, 2018, and now in 2019. The “Love So Soft” singer coached the winners of both the 14th and 15th seasons of The Voice, and this season she’s vying for a threepeat.

Within minutes, more than 75,000 Instagram users expressed their support for the coach by hitting the “like” button. Dozens also left supportive comments wishing Clarkson and her team well in the battle round, which airs Tuesday night on NBC at 8/7 Central.

“You look so adorable. Good luck. Love your attitude,” one fan replied.

“You are just right, just beautiful. Thank you for being you!”

“I love this look!! 1st thing I saw when I opened Instagram, and I was like ‘dang she’s pretty.’ Then I was like ‘that’s kelly!!!’ You just look chill and natural, and I love it!!!” wrote a follower.

Another Instagram user praised Clarkson’s outfit from tonight’s show.

“Loved your outfit tonight- that blue sparkly dress looked so good on you,” a follower gushed.

“You looked stunning tonight in the blinds.”

Others exclaimed over how much they enjoy the battle rounds of The Voice.

“Amazing episode!! Battle rounds bring out the best surprises!! You have a gggrrrreeeaaatttt team!!!” exclaimed a follower.

Earlier, The Inquisitr reported that the mother of two showed off the array of outfits that she wore last week on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Fans can tune into Clarkson’s new talk show on weekdays in the afternoon on their local NBC affiliates.