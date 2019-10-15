Kindly Myers Shows Off Her Curves In Photo With ‘Bestie’ Lizzeth Acosta

Kindly Myers, who refers to herself as a “professional smokeshow” in her Instagram bio, uploaded a new photo on Sunday that showed off her generous curves. While Kindly uploading an NSFW photo to her social media isn’t anything new, for today’s post, she switched things up a bit, inviting fellow Instagram sensation Lizzeth Acosta to pose with her.

In the snap, both Kindly and Lizzeth were wearing lingerie, although Kindly opted for a sheer lace bodysuit and Lizzeth chose a more traditional two-piece set. Both pieces were black, and both models were posing lying face down on the floor. However, that’s where the similarities between the two ended.

Kindly wore a very sexy, see-through one-piece that appeared to have a plunging neckline. It had a low-cut back and a high-cut leg in what seemed to be a thong-style bottom. There were also small cutouts near the hips which offered an alluring view of Kindly’s skin and allowed her curvaceous booty to be in full view. Fans were also able to catch glimpses of the ex-soldier’s tattoos. Due to the sheer fabric, even the one on her side was visible.

Lizzeth, on the other hand, wore a solid black bra and what looked like matching black panties. She posed by lying on top of Kindly’s back, keeping most of her outfit hidden from view. The bra cup was visible though and seemed to have a scalloped cup. The strap was falling off the Mexican model’s shoulder, portraying a very sultry image, even if most of her body was covered.

The two women chose to style themselves in a similar way, both wearing their long hair down and straight and falling behind their shoulders. Kindly’s blond locks were swept over her right shoulder and were grazing the ground underneath her, while Lizzeth’s long black hair was pushed off her face. Both models sported a full face of makeup with bronzed skin, darkened eyebrows, and thick mascara that really made their eyes pop. Kindly chose a light pink shade for her lips, while Lizzeth opted for a berry color.

The post proved to be popular among Kindly’s fans, earning over 10,000 likes and 180 comments in 12 hours. A lot of her fans chose to comment with emoji, words seemingly failing them when faced with two sexy models in the same shot. Many of her followers posted flame and heart-eye emoji, while others went with a simple heart.

This was not the first time Kindly brought her “bestie” onto her Instagram page. Late last month, she posted a photo with Lizzeth in what looks to be the same set of lingerie. That image focused on the models’ backsides, showing off their curvy bums and toned backs.

Fans who would like to follow along with all of Kindly’s posts can follow her on Instagram.