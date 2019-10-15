Aubrey O’Day Explains How She Kept Revealing Black Dress Instagram-Friendly

Dumblonde singer Aubrey O’Day goes to great lengths to provide exciting and unique content for her 960,000 followers on Instagram. The Danity Kane singer uses the popular social media platform to not only serve as a brand representative for clothing brands like Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing, but also to promote her singing and reality TV careers.

There is a considerable movement online to “free the nipple” and get Instagram to allow female toplessness the same way they allow male toplessness. However, Instagram still regularly removes images from its platform that show female nipples. Recently, Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported that toplessness is now legal in Utah and several other states that fall under the 10th U.S. Circuit Court due to a new ruling on the legality of requiring women to wear a top in public when men do not have the same type of laws.

The Inquisitr previously reported that O’Day wore a risky and revealing black dress recently as she posed in front of a pale blue wall. She shared a different pose of herself in the risque garment. In her caption, the “White Hot Lies” singer revealed that it took 12 tries before the photographer managed to capture the pose without revealing her nipple, rendering the previous shots inappropriate for Instagram.

Nearly 42,000 Instagram users expressed their appreciation for the former contestant on the former The Celebrity Apprentice contestant’s look in the post. While many fans jokingly replied that they needed picture proof of the situation or it didn’t happen, many others left comments supporting the Ex On The Beach star.

“Aubrey, you look totally amazing in this picture because I love you very much because I feel your energy,” wrote one happy fan.

In her Instagram story, O’Day teased something amazing that she shot today. It looked like she had some incredible makeup that looked almost like a filter. The look featured sparkly studs situated around one eye, ending in a cross on her cheekbone. She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings that had a cross charm, and she also had on several short gold necklaces with at least one featuring a cross. Bright pink and purple eyeshadow, a black wig, and deep red lips completed the look. The “DJT” singer wore a black top that looked like it could be something Halloween themed.

Also, in the clips, O’Day shared a picture of her Danity Kane bandmates, Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard. The women wore some iconic Burger King crowns as they stood at the counter at what appeared to be a Burger King restaurant. She proclaimed the DK3 singers the new kings.