Australian Bombshell Jem Wolfie Goes Topless In Cheeky New Photo At The Beach

Jem Wolfie, an Australian bombshell with 2.5 million followers on Instagram, decided to soak up the sun and ditch her top for her latest photo on the social media platform.

In the photo, Jem is posed on a shoreline as the waves lap around her. The sun appears to be setting which causes her body to show up on camera mostly in silhouette. But there’s just enough natural light to make out that she’s wearing thong bikini bottoms. You can also tell that she has a hand over her chest to maintain a sliver of modesty in the photo.

In the caption, Jem, whose fans are called the “Wolfgang” asked them whether they loved all-natural women. Based on the reactions expressed in the comments, the answer appears to be a resounding yes.

“Every pic gets better and better,” one fan wrote.

“You look so dam GORGEOUS in this picture,” another fan wrote. “Great job.”

“Beautiful mermaid,” a third fan gushed.

“A sun-kissed beauty,” a fourth commented.

In the caption, Jem also promoted the exclusive content that she shares on her Only Fans page. Only Fans is a social media platform where you have to pay to access the content. But unlike other platforms, it welcomes explicit NSFW photos and videos.

As The Inquisitr reported, Jem has been able to generate a lucrative income for herself on the platform.

Based on the comments on her most recent Instagram post, you can see why.

“Her Only Fans is fire,” an enthusiastic follower wrote. “You don’t know what you’re missing out on.”

According to a February 2019 New York Times article, Jem is the most popular content creator on the platform. She confessed that although she’s often called a fitness model, most of her subscribers are men who probably aren’t logging in for workout tips. In an interview with Perth Now, she revealed that her earning can rack up to $30,000 a day thanks to Only Fans.

While Jem has a bodacious body, there are other things about her that stand out in a sea of other beautiful women making careers out of social media fame. She used to be a basketball player and uses that skill to her advantage in some of her videos.

“I could have always been just a fitness chick but I had to stand out and be different, plus I was always passionate about basketball, so that was always going to be a part of my social media,” she said.