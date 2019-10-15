‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 3 Preview: Alpha Wants The Communities Punished

Carol also struggles with thoughts of revenge in the upcoming episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

With last week’s episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead focusing on only a few characters, it appears that the next episode will return to the larger group as tensions continue to fray.

According to the International Movie Database (IMDb), the synopsis for Episode 3, titled “Ghosts,” of The Walking Dead Season 10 is below.

“The threat of the Whisperers return leads to paranoia sweeping over Alexandria; in the meantime, Carol battles with the need for revenge.”

Already, there has been some discussion among the cast and crew of The Walking Dead that Season 10 would heavily focus on the paranoia and fear created by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her group, the Whisperers. This is a result of the fact that Alpha had several community members slaughtered in Season 9, their heads put on spikes as a reminder to stay outside of the Whisperers territory.

This storyline has continued into Season 10. However, thanks to a forest fire, some members had to cross the border in order to put it out. This has resulted in Alpha seeing Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) in her territory. According to the clip released for the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead, this will result in Alpha wanting to punish the entire group for breaking her rules.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there have been hints that Carol and Alpha will have a showdown in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. And, as Metro points out, the clip for the upcoming episode also expands on what has been hinted at in the synopsis for Episode 3.

In addition to a faceoff between these characters, the highwaymen also get featured in the clip for Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 10. This group appeared as antagonists in Season 9 but quickly joined with the communities. However, there were some devastating losses for their numbers along the way, one of which saw their leader have his head put on a spike by Alpha. As for how their storyline will interact with the broader arc of Episode 3, that remains to be seen. Viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

You can view the clip for Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 10 below.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead returns on October 20 at 9 p.m.