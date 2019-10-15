UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Incredible Curves In Tiny Red Hot Bikini

UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste shared a red hot post of herself with her 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

In her latest share, Celeste lounged on a striped blue and cream hammock while wearing a red hot bikini that featured a strategic cutout on the bottom of the top, providing a glimpse at her ample cleavage. The model pulled on the suit’s bikini bottom showing off the swell of her hip out from her nipped-in waist. She held her other hand in her curly, brown hair, which fell over one shoulder. Celeste wore bronze eyeshadow, bronze cheek color, and nude lipstick to highlight her features. She finished off the sensual look with hoop earrings and a shiny bracelet.

Amazingly, the model revealed that photographer Richelle Monae captured the gorgeous image in just one shot. It appears as if the picture is included in Arianny’s 2020 calendar, which she has available for purchase on her personal website.

More than 13,000 of the UFC octagon girl’s followers expressed their appreciation for her post by hitting the “like” button. Plus, several dozen also left supportive comments for the model. Several had thoughts on why the photographer had such success in capturing just the right pose so quickly during their photo session.

“Now that’s a photo,” enthused one fan.

“Well, that’s because you’re a natural beauty. This is such a great shot of you,” another Instagram user replied.

“Such an awesome job. Getting this in one shot isn’t too hard at all… because YOU’RE the model. Hope you’re having an amazing and happy Monday my beautiful and gorgeous babe.’

Many other followers felt Celeste was fire in the red bikini.

“A true goddess in the flesh,” wrote one.

“You’re so d*mn hot you’re on fire,” another noted.

In her Instagram story, the model shared some clips of herself enjoying her dogs and giving them snuggles and kisses. Then, she answered some fan questions, and somebody asked what she watches on Netflix. Celeste answered the Breaking Bad movie and El Camino. Later, she shared some pictures of her colorful vegan Thai food alongside some In And Out burgers, and she asked fans to choose “his or hers.”

Earlier today, Celeste announced a new partnership with CBDMD USA, and she revealed how much CBD products have helped her with her muscle recovery during the past year that she’s used them. In the photo she paired with her announcement, the fit model wore a gray sports bra, which she paired with multi-toned gray leggings.

