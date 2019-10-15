‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Further Details On Beta’s Friend Revealed By Showrunner And Ryan Hurst

Beta's backstory was explored in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead revealed how Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst) first met. When sheltering in a medical facility, Alpha and her daughter, Lydia (Havana Blum), came across Beta, who appeared to be living in the building.

Over the course of the episode, it was revealed that Beta was compelled to stay as someone close to him was also there. However, this person was now a walker and the episode concluded with the revelation that Beta now wears a mask made out of this person’s face and is also wearing his shirt.

But who was this person?

Some clues were dropped in Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 10. A picture was revealed showing Beta and this man, both with their faces scratched out. However, the actor who plays Beta has revealed to Entertainment Weekly further details about this character.

“At the end of the episode we see a picture of him and what we can assume is one of his best friends, but this was the place that he was admitted for either some mental reason or otherwise,” Hurst said.

Hurst also disclosed the fact that Beta wound up staying at the medical facility after the zombie apocalypse occurred because it had come to be a place of “solace” for the character.

In addition, The Walking Dead‘s showrunner Angela Kang also told Entertainment Weekly more about this character, also confirming that the building in which Beta was staying was likely a rehab facility.

“This person was… somebody that really helped keep Beta stable and was helping him stay on track,” Kang revealed.

She also stated that it is possible that this person is a sponsor for Beta, or if not, someone who fulfills that role.

As a result fo this person’s death “at the beginning of the apocalypse,” it caused Beta to be somewhat trapped within his own head, and it wasn’t until Alpha turned up with a new viewpoint on the world that Beta found he could move on. However, he still took the mementos of this person’s face and shirt in order to remember them.

Kang also revealed that the relationship between Beta and this person would be revealed further in upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 20, with Episode 3, titled “Ghosts.”