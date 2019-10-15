DreamDoll Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Lacy Slip Dress & Puckers Lips

DreamDoll shared a new Instagram photo that’s likely to catch her 2.3 million fans’ attention. It showed her wearing a lacy slip dress as she puckered her lips.

In the photo, the rapper stood while facing the camera straight-on. She placed her hands by her ears as she closed her eyes and made a kissy face. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

The slip dress that she wore was light pink with white lace accents. It hugged her hourglass figure, as her chest was left on display thanks to the low v-cut. The dress didn’t completely censor her chest, however. You can check the photo out on DreamDoll’s Instagram page.

Her makeup was also eye-catching, including glossy lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow. Behind her, you could see a bright red couch.

The photo has been liked over 9,000 times in the first 20 minutes since it went live. Fans left compliments in the comments section, with some people referring to her captions.

“I know that bubble gum good,” said a fan.

“Now i got 32 heart eyes for you,” said another fan.

“Sheesh u look absolutely stunning boo,” noted a follower.

It appears to be a busy time for DreamDoll, who recently made an appearance at the BET Awards.

In fact, she also opened up to BET about her music career during an interview about the event.

“In 2017, we got to the BET Awards through the crack and now this year, we were invited. I performed for the live show on the Coca-Cola stage and my next goal is to present an award,” she said.

It also turns out that the rapper is into her fame, but that she’d forgo the attention if she could.

“I dream about being a millionaire all the time because it ain’t a fame thing. I’d rather be rich than famous. I wish I could trade the fame in, and cash it out,” said DreamDoll.

Even so, the rapper seems to do a good job of keeping her 2.3 million Instagram followers updated on her daily life with a mix of sexy and casual posts. Several days ago, she shared another update in a casual outfit that garnered over 37,000 likes.

DreamDoll sat upright in a brown chair for the shot and crossed her legs. She sported denim jeans that she rolled up into capris, along with a white t-shirt with a colorful collar. Her shoes were neon red and pink snakeskin-print, and she accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses. She also sat next to a bright yellow purse.

Fans can hope for more updates from the rapper in the coming days.