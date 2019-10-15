‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Drives Instagram Wild In Tight Yoga Pants At The Pumpkin Patch

Yanet Garcia is driving Instagram wild all over again. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” doesn’t seem to need much to send her fanbase into meltdown: Yanet jogging on the beach in Daisy Dukes seemed to do the trick not too long ago.

It’s less about the beaches and more about Halloween today, though. Yanet has updated her social media with a snap of herself in full swing for the upcoming holiday at the end of the month, with today seeing Yanet at the pumpkin patch. With little more than a sporty outfit and a fun setting, Yanet has managed to rack up over 100,000 likes in under an hour – suffice to say that more than just a few fans are going nuts over this shot.

Yanet’s photo showed her shot full length and mostly in profile. The brunette was seen rocking one of her favorite wardrobes, with the athleisurewear look being donned from head to toe. Yanet was seen rocking a tight pair of yoga pants in black, with space between them and long-sleeved red crop top flashing some midriff. The star was also seen in Nike sneakers – handy, given the action that was going on. Yanet was in a field and surrounded by pumpkins, with Yanet herself seen holding a giant one between her hands. Garcia was seen smiling, with her hair scraped back into a simple bun.

Instagram has gone a little wild.

“Wow,” one fan wrote.

“Hard work,” another joked.

“Out of all the pumpkins that I see, I choose you,” one user told the star.

“Ain’t nobody turn left like @iamyanetgarcia” was another comment.

Loading...

Plenty more comments came in suggesting that fans were more than loving the update. While a fair few comments were NSFW, these nonetheless seemed to be sending Yanet praise. Responses came in a mixture of languages, with Spanish and English being the most prevalent. While a significant chunk of Yanet’s fans are Hispanic, Yanet has reached enough of a social media sensation status to attract fans from across the globe.

Yanet’s social media updates seem to showcase many aspects of her life. The star’s career on Mexican television is portrayed, but fans love that the account offers insights into Yanet’s life. There’s plenty of fitness, with Yanet often seen working out and showing off her super-fit body. This also affords some income for the star, with her having been snapped up to promote nutritional supplements. Also seen is Yanet’s new pup Mamacita, with the dog already having its own Instagram account. Of course, the sexy Daisy Dukes remain somewhat legendary for Yanet’s fans.

Fans wishing to see more of Yanet should follow her Instagram.