‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Drives Instagram Wild In Tight Yoga Pants At The Pumpkin Patch

Yanet Garcia is driving Instagram wild all over again. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” doesn’t seem to need much to tantalize her followers — Yanet jogging on the beach in Daisy Dukes seemed to do the trick not too long ago.

It’s less about the beaches and more about Halloween today, though. Yanet updated her Instagram on Monday with a snap of herself in full swing for the upcoming holiday at the end of the month while posing by a pumpkin patch. With little more than a sporty outfit and a fun setting, Yanet has managed to rack up over 100,000 likes in under an hour – suffice to say that more than just a few fans are going nuts over this shot.

Yanet’s photo showed her shot in full length and mostly in profile. The brunette was seen rocking one of her favorite wardrobes, rocking an athleisurewear look from head to toe. She was photographed while sporting a tight pair of black yoga pants, flashing some midriff in the space between her pants and her long-sleeved red crop top. The star was also seen in Nike sneakers, which came in handy, given the action that was going on. Yanet was on a field and surrounded by pumpkins while holding a giant one in her hand and smiling, her hair scraped back into a simple bun.

Meanwhile, her followers raved about the photo in the comments section.

“Wow,” one fan wrote.

“Hard work,” another joked.

“Out of all the pumpkins that I see, I choose you,” a third user told the star.

“Ain’t nobody turn left like @iamyanetgarcia,” read a fourth comment.

Plenty more comments came in suggesting that fans were more than loving the update. While a fair few comments were NSFW, these nonetheless seemed to praise Yanet. Responses came in a mixture of languages, with Spanish and English being the most prevalent. While a significant chunk of Yanet’s fans is Hispanic, the weather girl is such a social media sensation that she has attracted fans from across the globe.

Yanet’s social media updates seem to showcase many aspects of her life. The star’s career on Mexican television is portrayed, but fans love that the account offers insights into her life. There’s plenty of fitness, with Yanet often seen working out and showing off her super-fit body. This also affords some income for the star, as she has also been snapped up to promote nutritional supplements. Likewise featured is Yanet’s new pup Mamacita, as the dog already has its own Instagram account. Of course, the sexy Daisy Dukes remain somewhat legendary for Yanet’s fans.

