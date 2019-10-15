Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Stuns In Tight Black Leggings And Hat That’s A Bit Shady In Instagram Snapshot

Hailie revealed that she was enjoying a fun fall activity.

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, just proved that the apple can fall far from the tree by engaging in a fall activity that many Slim Shady fans may find hard to imagine her father enjoying.

Hailie recently decided to visit an apple orchard, and she made sure to take advantage of her beautiful surroundings by using them as the backdrop for a fun fall photoshoot. On Monday, the 23-year-old Detroit, Michigan native took to Instagram to share the results with her 1.7 million Instagram followers. In the snapshot that she uploaded, she’s paying homage to the juicy fruit on the trees behind her by rocking a red jacket. It’s a slightly faded denim coat with oversized pockets on the front. Hailie has the cuffs on the sleeves rolled up, and she’s wearing the jacket over a pair of tight black leggings that show off her toned thighs.

Hailie Jade completed her casual autumn look by topping her soft, dark blond curls with a floppy blue fedora that looked slightly worn and faded. It was shading her face from the bright sun, which prevented the photogenic social media influencer from having to squint her eyes. It also kept harsh shadows off of her face, giving fans a clear view of her beauty.

Hailie accentuated her gorgeous blue eyes with dark plum shadow on her eyelids and a softer pink shade above the crease. She drew further attention to them with black eyeliner. Even though the photo is not a close-up shot, her long, full eyelashes are still visible. She also showed off her expertly-shaped eyebrows. For her lips, she went for a soft and natural look by painting them a light pink shade.

Hailie Jade’s stunning snapshot did not include a caption, save three red leaf emoji. However, the leaves on the apple trees behind her were still a vibrant green. In a second photo that she shared on her Instagram stories, she revealed that the location of her fall photoshoot was Miller’s Big Red Apple Orchard in Washington, Michigan. The name of the orchard was painted on the side of a rustic wood building.

Hailie’s followers responded to her photo with positive comments about her outfit, her overall look, and even the photo’s lighting.

“Your fall outfit is so pretty,” wrote one fan.

“Looking gorgeous as always girl,” commented a second.

“Where is this? haha love the lighting,” a third remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailie has confessed that taking the perfect photo isn’t always easy, especially when natural lighting is involved. She recently shared the results of a “golden hour” photo, and she revealed that snapping the perfect softly-lit picture of her face was harder than she liked to admit. Luckily, her hat saved her from having to worry about the sunlight this time.