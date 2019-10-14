‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Beta’s Link To ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Potentially Confirmed By Ryan Hurst

Ryan Hurst reveals there may have been an Easter egg in 'Fear the Walking Dead' that will reveal more about his character, Beta.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 2 (titled “We Are the End of the World”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some eagle-eyed fans of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead spotted a potential crossover in Season 5. In Episode 14 of Fear, Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) was seen dropping a stack of records. Some viewers honed in on the screenshot of the albums and discovered one with a cover that appeared to show Beta (Ryan Hurst) from The Walking Dead. You can view a screenshot of the image via Comic Book’s initial tweet on the matter.

Beta is second in command to Alpha (Samantha Morton) in the Whisperers group and their backstory was explored in the latest episode of The Walking Dead. As a result of this, fans are still questioning who Beta really is. And, according to Entertainment Weekly, the actor who plays Beta may have just confirmed the link between AMC’s two series.

Jace Downs / AMC

When questioned about Beta’s backstory, Hurst revealed that there is plenty more to come regarding his character, who was first discovered by Alpha inside what appears to be a rehab facility. In addition, the actor also stated that there have been Easter eggs previously dropped regarding his character.

“We’ve been dropping Easter eggs here and there, maybe on this show, maybe on another show that’s connected to it, but I’ll sort of keep dangling that carrot and let people wait for the end of this season to see what happens,” Hurst said.

Currently, Beta’s face has remained hidden to fans of The Walking Dead. While this is not uncommon to members of the Whisperers, who cover their faces with masks made of walker flesh, Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 10 revealed that Beta was hiding his face even before he met Alpha.

Already, fans of the comic book series have some insight into who Beta might be in the TV series. However, if the album dropped by Daniel in Fear the Walking Dead is an indication of who Beta really is, his identity might vary somewhat from the comics. This means that viewers will just have to tune in to upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more about Beta and his mysterious past.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 20, with Episode 3, titled “Ghosts.”