‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Gets Wet & Poses Topless On The Edge Of Pool In Steamy New Snapshot

Rachel Cook is sizzling in her most recent social media share.

As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, Cook leaves pretty much nothing to the imagination in the majority of photos that she shares with her legion of fans. In recent weeks, the model’s outfit of choice has been the bikini and one thing is for sure — her 2.5 million-plus fans just can’t get enough of her.

In the most recent snapshot that was shared on her Instagram page, Rachel strikes a sexy pose while in a pool. For the photo op, the model leans on the edge of a pool as her body dangles in the water. Cook can be seen rocking a pair of white bikini bottoms but only a gold-chained piece on top while she goes totally topless. The model covers her chest with her hands but still leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photo, Rachel looks directly into the camera with her big, blue eyes, wearing her long locks down and wet. The bombshell also rocks a beautiful face of makeup in the image that includes eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick. To complete her look, Rachel accessorizes the NSFW outfit with a single gold chained bracelet. Since the post went live for fans, it’s earned Cook rave reviews, racking up over 97,000 likes and well over 400-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the shot to gush over Cook’s beauty while countless others raved over the topless aspect of it. A few other fans had no words and took to the photo to comment with their choice of emoji.

“We don’t deserve Rachel,” one follower commented on the post.

“Rachel, you’re gorgeous,” another social media user raved with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“You are beautiful and you know it!!,” one more follower pointed out.

Loading...

And this is not the first time in recent weeks that The Inquisitr shared that Cook sizzled in a bikini. The black-and-white snapshot shows Cook sitting on the edge of a boat with a body of water just behind her. Rachel did not specifically tell fans where she was on the photo but in the shot, the stunner looked straight into the camera, wearing just a hint of makeup along with a serious face. The 24-year-old appeared front and center in the shot and her amazing body was on full display in a striped swimsuit that left little to be desired.

Fans can keep up with Rachel and all her stunning photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.