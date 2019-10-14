Paulina Gretzky Flaunts Tanned Bod In Orange Bikini In A Rare Instagram Post

Paulina Gretzky finally posted a new Instagram photo today. It’s been months since her latest update, so you could say a new photo has been long overdue. But that’s not to say that Paulina has been off Instagram, as she’s been posting stories in the meantime.

In her newest post, Gretzky posed alongside one of her siblings, Ty. They appeared to be sitting on a boat with the ocean visible behind them.

Paulina rocked an orange bikini, which had a classic cut. She sat with her left elbow on the seat and smiled with her lips closed. She rocked a pair of dark aviator sunglasses and wore her hair down in a middle part.

Thanks to the cut of the bikini, you could see that she was rocking a tan as her tan line peeked through. She looked as fit as ever and accessorized with rings, bracelets, and a black necklace.

Ty, on the other hand, wore red-and-white swimming trunks with dark sunglasses.

The photo has been liked over 9,000 times so far, with fans sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

“Ahhhh. the easy life,” said a fan.

“I sea what you did,” joked another fan, referring to the captions.

One follower didn’t seem to notice the captions, however, which led to some confusion.

“How does a guy that looks like him get a girl like that?” they asked.

Fans stepped in to clarify that she was merely hanging out with her brother.

“Where is DJ?” wondered another fan, referring to Paulina’s fiancé.

Some fans are likely wondering when Paulina and Dustin Johnson are planning to tie the knot. So far, it looks like it’s still a waiting game. Their engagement has lasted a while, as they became engaged in 2013, according to The Sun.

Loading...

Prior to being engaged, Gretzky shed light on some of her turn-offs when it comes to men. She opened up about this during an interview with Complex.

“That’s another one of my turn-offs: If a guy texts me instead of calling me, it’s done for me. It’s absolutely not gonna happen. I just can’t do texts. If you wanna ask me out, you’re gonna have to call me and ask me like a gentleman. You’re gonna have to be a man about it,” she said.

So regardless of the long engagement, it seems that Paulina found a gentleman in Dustin.

Fans can keep an eye on Paulina’s Instagram in hopes of a new post in the coming weeks. At the least, she’s likely to keep her stories updated.