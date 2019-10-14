‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Gamma And Her Sister’s Tragic Backstory Revealed

Gamma's sister is the mother who was instructed to leave her baby behind in Season 9 of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 2 (titled “We Are the End of the World”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 2 of AMC’s The Walking Dead introduced a character called Gamma (Thora Birch). As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this character is one of Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) most trusted members of the Whisperers. However, as Entertainment Weekly points out, the latest episode of The Walking Dead reveals the tragic backstory behind this character and her rise to power within the Whisperers.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead saw a situation outside of Hilltop where a mother in the ranks of the Whisperers had to leave her baby behind on Alpha’s command.

“If the mother can’t quiet the child, then the dead will,” Alpha said at the time.

This baby was rescued by Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and taken in to be raised by the community and given the name of Adam.

The mother of this child may have done as Alpha commanded at the time, it was revealed in the latest episode of The Walking Dead that she was no longer coping very well with that decision.

During the episode, this character was reintroduced as Frances (Juliet Brett) and it was also revealed that she was the sister of Gamma. While not yet named Gamma by the Whisperer’s this character is already displaying her allegiance to Alpha.

Episode 2 shows the two sisters interacting and how Gamma is much more aligned with Alpha than even her own sister. When her sister starts displaying concerning traits that have Alpha and Beta (Ryan Hurst) discussing her reliability within the pack, Gamma is quick to tell Frances that she had better toe the line or she would be reported back to Alpha.

For a short time, it appears that the sister has resolved her bitterness towards Alpha at having to give her baby up. However, by the end of Episode 2 of The Walking Dead Season 10, Frances attacks Alpha and draws the attention of walkers.

Gamma is then faced with a dilemma: will she protect her sister or Alpha?

In the end, Gamma chooses to push her sister into the approaching walkers, who kill Frances. This, ultimately, saves Alpha’s life. In appreciation for this act, Alpha gives her the title of Gamma. However, as Thora Birch points out, this act will continue to plague her in upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead.

“[Gamma] constantly has two simultaneous thought processes running through her head at a congruent time,” Birch told Entertainment Weekly.

“They often fight each other and overlap, and I don’t know if you ever actually get a real bead on the essence of who she is apart from all of it, because she’s just so entangled with a number of factors. And remorse is a thing that she ultimately has to contend with as well.”

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 20, with Episode 3, titled “Ghosts.”