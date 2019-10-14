Hannah Palmer Rocks Fiery Red Thong Bikini & Presses Chest Against Kylie Jenner Lookalike In Hot New Video

Model Hannah Palmer‘s most recent Instagram share may be one of her hottest yet.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Hannah is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure for fans in a wide variety of NSFW outfits that range from bikinis to lingerie. In recent weeks, her outfit of choice definitely seems to be a bikini — with each and every image and video that she shares, she earns rave reviews from fans.

In the most recent video clip that was posted for her 900,000-plus fans, Hannah and her BFF get sexy in short video. The shot starts off with the two ladies pressing their chests against one another while they look straight into the camera. Palmer wears her long, blond locks down and slightly waved, adding a gorgeous face of makeup that includes blush, mascara, and lipgloss.

Palmer puts her amazing figure on full display in the photo while clad in a fiery red thong bikini that shows off her well-known figure. Her friend, who looks very similar to Kylie Jenner, also leaves little to the imagination in a red one-piece with a thong back. Throughout the video, the two ladies show off their amazing bodies and strike different poses on the beach with one another.

In just an hour of the post going live on her page, Hannah’s fans have gone crazy for the shot, giving it over 11,000 likes and well over 200 comments. While many fans commented on the post to let the ladies know that they look stunning, countless others had no words and used emoji to express their feelings instead.

“Double trouble, irresistible,” one fan raved with a series of flame emoji.

“Two Angels on the Beach,” another social media user gushed.

“Tough to choose between these two hotties…you looking suppa hottie and sexy hon,” a third follower wrote, adding a series of emoji to the end of the post.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Hannah has been putting on a sexy display for her fans in a wide variety of bikinis. Last week, the model sizzled in a sexy, new beachside photo. In the shot, the model sat in the sand, popping her booty toward the camera while she rocked a tiny pair of white bikini bottoms that showed off her toned legs. On the top, Palmer playfully tugged at her cropped, tie-dye sweater which allowed glimpses of her taut tummy. That post set fire to her page, garnering over 52,000 likes and well over 500 comments.

Slay all day.