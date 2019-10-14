‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Stumbles Upon A Major Secret That Could Change Her Life Forever

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, October 15 reveal that there will be a life-changing secret revealed in Salem and that the current pregnancies will have many fan-favorite characters on edge.
Soap Hub reports that fans will watch Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) come face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Sarah will sadly tell her former flame that she has decided to leave town, and he’ll likely be very upset and confused by her confession.
As fans already know, Sarah is currently pregnant with Eric’s baby and she doesn’t want to tell him out of fear that it will ruin his current relationship with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Now that Sarah’s decided that she is going to keep her child she believes it will be for the best to leave Salem behind and raise her child away from Eric and Nicole, who won’t have to know anything about the baby.
However, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) is desperate to keep Sarah in Salem. Xander has fallen head over heels for Sarah and is willing to do whatever it takes, including ask Dr. Rolf (William Utay) for a favor, in hopes of persuading her to stay and raise her baby with him.
Of course, secrets never stay buried long in a town like Salem, and someone is bound to find out about Sarah’s pregnancy. It looks like that person could be Nicole. The news will likely stun Nicole as she’ll freak out over what Eric will do when he learns Sarah is carrying her child.
Nicole is already worried about Eric’s lingering feelings for Sarah, and a baby could be just the thing that drives him back into her arms.
When Nicole finds out about the unborn child, she’ll have two options. She can either tell Eric the truth in the spirit of having an open and honest relationship with him, or she can keep it hidden away. Knowing Nicole’s track record, she’ll likely decide to keep the information from him, which is something that has broken the pair up in the past.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @5startheatricals with @get_repost ・・・ Joining the incredible Obba Babatundé at the 5-Star Gala are the incomparable Eric Martsolf and Joely Fisher! You do not want to miss this fantastic evening on January 19th! Link in bio for tickets! • • •“With over 3000 episodes of television under his belt, Mr. Martsolf has been providing "love in the afternoon" for NBC Daytime for the last 15 years. His portrayals of Ethan Winthrop on "Passions" and currently Brady Black on "Days of our Lives" have resulted in numerous industry accolades. He made daytime history in 2014 by being the first actor ever to win an Emmy in the Best Supporting Actor category for "Days of our Lives." His television credits expand into primetime (Extant, Smallville, NCIS, Rizzoli & Isles), and his musical theatre repertoire consists of over 40 productions, including his critically acclaimed role as the Pharaoh in the Osmond Broadway Tour of "Joseph." Eric, his wife Lisa, and twin sons now call Thousand Oaks home.” • • •“Triple threat Joely Fisher stands out as a star of television, musical theatre, and motion pictures. Her “sensational and sexy” turn as Sally Bowles in Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall’s critic darling revival of “CABARET” on Broadway as well as the National touring company earned her rave reviews. Joely made her Broadway debut as “Rizzo” in “GREASE” and is now touring with her show “Growing Up Fisher”. • • • • • #ericmartsolf #venturacounty #obbababatunde #joelyfisher #passions #ethanwinthrop #daysofourlives #daysofourlivesfantalk #bradyblack #daytimeemmys #westlakevillage #camarillo #broadway #chicago #cabaret #boldandbeautiful #tonyawards #losangeles #theatre #musicaltheatre #thousandoaks #TOstrong
Elsewhere, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will begin to bond over their own unborn child, but his family will be concerned. John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will worry that Brady is making a huge mistake with Kristen, and will likely tell him so.
Fans can see all of the drama go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.