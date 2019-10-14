Larsa Pippen Sports A Tiny Romper While Flaunting Her Sexy Legs

Larsa Pippen added another provocative shot to her Instagram. On October 14, the former Real Housewives of Miami star uploaded a picture in which she chose to rock a black sartorial statement, diverting from the pink fashion choices she usually elects to wear.

The 45-year-old, who is known for her stylish selections, opted to wear a sexy romper from Pretty Little Thing for her most recent social media that was very short, allowing for her enviable legs to be featured. The garment was pulled in at the waist, allowing for Larsa’s tiny waist to be revealed, and the top dipped down her chest just short of showing off her ample cleavage.

While she stood in front of a huge door, Larsa toyed with her long, light brown hair with one hand while her other hand held onto a black Balencia handbag with the brand’s name written on the front of the purse. She rocked giant, square shades and a nude color pout, and her face was flushed with a bronze blush.

Although she was semi-covered up, Larsa proved that her regular gym workouts have been keeping her looking young, healthy and shapely. A recent video provided proof that the active celebrity has been going through her exercises with the help of a personal trainer.

She used her elbows to support herself as she rocked an ensemble that had been referred to as “gym-appropriate.” For that other post, Larsa also wore black, but this time the color was used on a black sports bra with intricate back straps. Also, the celebrity’s mighty muscles were quite noticeable thanks to her revealing top.

Meanwhile, within a little less than one hour of being shared, Larsa’s most recent Instagram share earned her more than 55,000 likes from amongst her 1.8 million fans and followers. In addition, 74 admirers spoke up about this fashionable lady and her latest look.

“I’m in love with her,” said one fan.

“Mom goals,” said a second Instagrammer while talking about the busy mother-of-four.

Loading...

“You so are perfect lady,” stated a third fan, who added a red emoji for more emphasis.

“Goddess,” remarked a fourth keen follower.

Besides verbal comments, other Instagrammers simply added emoji to Larsa’s post. All kinds of symbols of that sort were aimed at the ex-wife of NBA great Scottie Pippen, including red hearts, heart-faces, fire, and cat-faces.

To check out updates about and from Larsa Pippen, follow the fashionista on her Instagram account.