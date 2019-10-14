Larsa Pippen Sports A Tiny Romper While Flaunting Her Sexy Legs

Larsa Pippen has just added another provocative shot to her Instagram. On October 14, the former Real Housewives of Miami star uploaded a picture in which she chose to rock an on-trend black sartorial statement, diverting from the pink fashion choices she usually elects to wear.

The 45-year-old, who is known for her stylish selections, opted to wear a sexy romper from the brand Pretty Little Thing for her most recent social media post. The abbreviated jumpsuit was very short, allowing for her enviable legs to be featured. In addition, the good-looking garment was pulled in such a way that accentuated Larsa’s tiny waist, while the top of the ensemble dipped down her chest, just short of showing off her ample cleavage.

While she stood in front of a huge door, Larsa toyed with her long, light brown-blond hair with one hand as her other hand held onto a black Balenciaga handbag, with the brand’s name written on the front of the purse. She rocked giant, square shades and a nude-colored pout, also adding a bronze blush to her face.

Although she was semi-covered up, Larsa proved that her regular gym workouts have been keeping her looking young, healthy, and shapely. A recent video provided proof that the active celebrity has been consistently taking on her exercises, at least sometimes with the help of a professional personal trainer.

In the clip, the likable star used her elbows to support herself as she rocked an ensemble that had been referred to as “gym-appropriate.” For that post, Larsa also wore black, this time rocking a sports bra with intricate back straps. Indeed, the celebrity’s mighty muscles were quite noticeable, thanks to her revealing top.

Meanwhile, within little less than one hour of being shared, Larsa’s most recent Instagram post earned her more than 55,000 likes from amongst her 1.8 million fans and followers. In addition, 74 admirers spoke up about this fashionable lady and her latest look.

“I’m in love with her,” said one fan.

“Mom goals,” said a second Instagrammer while talking about the busy mother-of-four.

“You so are perfect lady,” stated a third admirer, who added a red emoji for more emphasis.

“Goddess,” remarked a fourth keen follower.

Aside from the verbal praise for Larsa, other Instagrammers simply commented with emoji. All kinds of symbols of that sort were aimed at the ex-wife of NBA great Scottie Pippen, including red hearts, heart-faces, fire, and cat-faces.

To check out updates about and from Larsa Pippen, follow the fashionista on her Instagram account.