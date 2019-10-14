Demi Rose Lets It All Hang Out In Unbuttoned Jacket With No Shirt

Demi Rose has put those famous curves on display. The British model and social media sensation has been making headlines for splitting from her boyfriend, although it doesn’t look like the change in relationship status has stopped the 24-year-old from continuing to update her social media.

Demi’s Instagram stories today didn’t show her in a chain swimsuit, but fans definitely weren’t deprived of the beauty’s famous assets.

Demi’s story showed the model in selfie mode. The brunette appeared to be in a vehicle, although she wasn’t driving. As to what was on show, the immense cleavage display and stunning beauty were likely driving Demi’s fans wild. Demi was seen shot from the chest up, with the star rocking a blue denim jacket that was unbuttoned. There were no two ways around this one: Demi wasn’t wearing a shirt underneath, with the star’s sensational cleavage taking center stage. Demi didn’t seem to have gone too fussy with her accessories, although the brunette was seen with a chain necklace bearing a cross. Diamond stud earrings matched it, with the star herself looking beautifully made up.

Demi tends not to go makeup-free. The star is a natural beauty and the odd snapshot will show her with minimal cosmetics, but this Brit seems to adore her glam. Somehow, though, with Demi, the finish is never overdone.

Demi didn’t offer any text with her story, but she did indicate that she was listening to music. The star also added some glittery filters on her cheeks for a fun and girly finish.

Demi reached a major milestone just recently: the star has now racked up over 10 million followers on Instagram, with her fanbase appearing to grow with each passing day. Demi did mark reaching 10 million followers, with an Instagram post captioned with gratitude to those subscribing to her account.

“I can’t believe I have reached 10 million supporters! I love you guys. Whether you know my story or you don’t, I appreciate all your love and your kind words. You lift me up and I want to lift you up just as much. Slowly but surely I’m getting stronger and becoming the person I’m meant to be. Time is a healer and I’m being patient with myself. I’d love to help and inspire you all more. All you can do is do your best, at your own pace. Wishing you all lots of blessings and thank you,” the star wrote.

Demi hasn’t updated with a permanent Instagram post today – yet. Fans wishing to see more of Demi should follow her Instagram.