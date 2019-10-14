Gwen Stefani Rocks Daisy Dukes & See-Through Bodysuit While Exposing Cleavage In New Snap

Gwen Stefani just celebrated her 50th birthday, but she still looks like a total smokeshow. The No Doubt lead singer shared a brand new Instagram update on Monday and she flaunted all of her enviable curves in the snap.

In the photo, Gwen is seen wearing a pair of extremely tiny Daisy Dukes to showcase her long, lean legs. The singer paired the denim shorts with some fishnet stockings and a skintight black bodysuit with white embellishments and see-through sides. She also added a blue-and-red jacket on top of it.

The racy outfit showed off Gwen’s tiny waist and ample cleavage as she snuggled in close to her good friend will.i.am for the photo. The pair were seemingly snapped backstage at The Voice, where Stefani is currently a coach alongside her longtime love, Blake Shelton.

In the pic, Gwen had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and rested on her shoulders. She accessorized the look with multiple chains around her neck and rings on her fingers.

Gwen also rocked a full face of makeup in the picture, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She wore pink blush, a bronzed glow, and her signature red lipstick as well.

As previously reported by Country Living, Gwen is currently lighting up The Voice as fans love seeing her back in the red chair with Blake by her side. However, it won’t last long. Nick Jonas has been announced as the new coach for Season 18 of the show, which will air in 2020. This means that one coach will be leaving, and it will be Gwen.

Stefani is wildly busy raising her three sons — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — and will be back in Las Vegas finishing up her residency by the time Season 18 rolls around. So, it makes sense for her to leave the show. However, she may be back in the future, especially since Adam Levine is gone.

“I didn’t expect to be doing [the Vegas show] and The Voice at the same time. I just feel like I’m alive in a way I’ve never been before, because I have to be! Because doing both is a lot, and school started too. I got a baby in kindergarten now and that was devastating. But he’s so excited and he’s doing so well. I got junior high… God gave me all three boys. I’ve always been surrounded by boys,” Stefani told Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Gwen Stefani’s stunning photos by following the gorgeous blond on her Instagram account.