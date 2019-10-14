Bethenny Frankel Explains Decision To Quit ‘RHONY,’ Confirms She Has Two New Shows Coming Soon

What made her leave?

Bethenny Frankel is opening up about her recent exit from Bravo TV’s The Real Housewives of New York City.

While appearing at Yahoo Finance‘s All Markets Summit, via AOL Finance, Frankel explained that when she decided to leave the reality show in late August after being featured in a full-time role on eight of its 11 seasons, she felt in her gut that it was what she should do.

“I went with my gut to leave,” she said last Thursday.

According to Frankel, appearing on The Real Housewives of New York City had served its purpose for her. As she explained, she was already familiar with Bravo TV and hoped to connect with a different audience now that she’s moving forward with her deal with MGM Television and producer Mark Burnett.

Earlier this year, Frankel signed her deal with the studio after previously working with Burnett on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart and Shark Tank. Since then, she has met with a whopping 10 different networks and streaming services in hopes of finding homes for the new projects she has in the works.

So far, Frankel has sold two new television shows, both of which are unscripted.

“Most of the shows are around women, business — some are around food. But mostly entrepreneurs and women. But not in a touchy feeling way but in sort of a hardcore way, if that makes any sense,” Frankel said.

Looking back on her time on The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel said that while the series served as a great platform for her Skinnygirl business, it was also “risky.” After leaving the show temporarily after Season 3, she was flooded with opportunities of all kinds, including a guest role on Burnett’s Shark Tank.

“I had to push my way through and get on Shark Tank despite Housewives,” Frankel said.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Frankel teased her upcoming television return after a fan sent her a message on Twitter, saying that they were in total denial that she wouldn’t be featured on Season 12 and that they feel she is the entire show.

“You’re too kind. I will be gracing your [television] soon,” Frankel replied.

As for the details of her two new shows, nothing has been publicly confirmed at this point in time.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.