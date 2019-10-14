Serena Williams Is A Total Smokeshow In Tight Bodycon Dress On Instagram

Serena Williams has upped her fashion game. The tennis superstar might still be pictured as rocking the tiny white dresses that form her court attire, but the 38-year-old has a serious fashionista side to her: Serena even has her own clothing name – aptly named Serena.

This muscle machine will turn heads whatever she wears. Stripping down to a snakeskin swimsuit seemed to do it earlier this year, although today has seen Serena rock a far more glitzy look. The star took to her Instagram stories earlier today with what appeared to be last night’s look: the sports personality was seen posing with a friend, with her pal holding a beverage with a lime wedge.

Serena was looking stunning. The brunette had opted for a sexy and feminine look by virtue of a tight bodycon dress with banded details, with soft pink shades perfectly suiting her. The star wasn’t posing in a figure-flaunting way, although the dress did seem to be doing wonders for Serena’s fit and curvy frame. Criss-cross details at the neck kept things fun, with the materials also appearing ruched in parts.

Serena appeared beautifully made up, with smokey eye makeup, defined brows, plus rosy pink lips. The star’s hair was mostly worn up, although some loose curls fell gently around her face.

Serena is not the only celebrity face to have her own clothing line. Singer Carrie Underwood, reality star Khloe Kardashian, and music superstar Justin Bieber all have apparel for sale. Serena’s line seems to channel her love of feminine clothing, with the brand appearing to be geared towards the modern urban woman.

Speaking to Who What Wear, Serena revealed why she felt her clothing line was perfect for the NYC woman.

“I find our style is really perfect for all kinds of women. The pieces we chose for our pop-up shop really go with the New York City woman because a lot of the styles are super comfortable and also flexible. In New York, you’ll be walking from the office to a bar and you want to be able to have that flexibility,” the star said.

Loading...

The media outlet did ask Serena for a piece of her mind on which type of jeans flatter everyone, though, with Serena obliging with a response.

“Anything high-waisted, right? Whether you’re pear-shaped or apple or square, everyone really looks good in the high waist; it really accents your look. Our jeans are high-waisted so it works out perfectly,” Serena replied.

Fans wishing to see more of Serena should follow her Instagram.