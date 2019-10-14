‘Playboy’ Cutie Sarah Harris Smolders As She Gets Cheeky In A Tiny Thong Bikini

Sarah Harris is letting it all hang out for her latest Instagram update. The Playboy model rocked a tiny little bikini for her brand new photo, but her 2.2 million followers weren’t complaining about her showing off some serious skin.

In the photo, Sarah looks like a blond bombshell while she posed with her backside to the camera. She wore a strapless gray pink top with ruffles, as well as a tiny pair of thong bottoms that left very little to the imagination.

Harris’ sexy beach look flaunted her toned arms, flat tummy, long, lean legs, and of course, her wildly curvy booty, which she put on full display as she looked back at the camera with a sultry stare on her face.

Sarah had her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back, cascading over her shoulder. She also grabbed at her golden locks to add to the allure of the snapshot.

The model rocked a full face of makeup in the photo as well, sporting a bronzed glow, long lashes, and defined brows. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a smoky eye shadow, and a dark pink color on her plump lips to complete the look.

The photo dropped jaws on Instagram as nearly 4,000 of Sarah’s followers clicked the like button and more than 300 left a comment in the first 20 minutes after it was posted.

“Girl crush,” one of Sarah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I love this look,” another social media user said.

“Gorgeous queen,” a third fan gushed.

“Hotness overload,” a fourth comment read.

Some fans may remember Sarah as the Playboy bunny who accused singer Justin Bieber of making some aggressive moves on her while he was at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles back in 2015.

Loading...

Perez Hilton reported at the time that Sarah accused the “Baby” singer of grabbing her inappropriately and detailed the situation during a radio interview, where she claimed that she slapped him for his aggressive behavior.

“He grabbed my boob! And it was my instant reaction to just backhand him across the face. He kind of freaked out and didn’t even say anything. And then Kylie Jenner pulled the finger at me and then security took them both out,” Harris stated.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Sarah Harris and her epic bikini shots by following the model on her Instagram account, which she updates on the regular.