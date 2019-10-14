Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Gorgeous Hourglass Figure In Series Of Stunning Dresses

Kelly Clarkson is giving her fans a little something to smile about in her most recent social media share.

As fans know, Clarkson wears a number of hats in her everyday life including that of a mother, singer, coach, and talk show host. But somehow, Kelly still finds time to delight her fans with fresh, new Instagram posts, including some from her role as a coach on The Voice as well as a variety of photos and videos from The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In the most recent series of images that was shared for her 4.3 million-plus fans, Clarkson wows in a number of dresses from her hit show. In the first image in the deck, the talk show host is all smiles as she strikes a pose in front of a wall of lights. The singer wears her long, blond locks down and straight with a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and bright red lipstick.

While clad in a velvet purple dress that shows off her hourglass figure, Clarkson accessorizes the look with a pair of big, silver hoop earrings and a black leather belt. For her next look, the 37-year-old strikes a pose in the same spot, only this time she is wearing an all-black ensemble. In the next few images in the series, Kelly poses in a few other beautiful dresses including one with floral prints, one with a leopard print, and polka-dot skirt and top.

In just a short time of the post going live on her page, it’s earned Clarkson a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 14,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments. While many fans commented on the post to let Kelly know that she looks amazing, countless others chimed in to rave over her new talk show.

“Beautiful and Love your personality!!,” one follower raved.

“Always stylish and beautiful,” another chimed in with a smiley face attached to the end.

“You killing it on your new show. Keep up the great job!,” one more gushed.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Kelly delighted fans in a short video clip that was posted to her page. In the photo, the singer was all smiles as she posed against a cheery backdrop that featured blue skies and a sea of sunflowers. The songstress wore her long, blond-dyed locks down and straight with a little hint of makeup including blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Kelly showed off her beautiful figure while clad in a silk, wine-red dress that had long sleeves and tied at the waist for the post she titled “Monday Motivation.”

Fans can keep up with Kelly and all of her latest projects by giving her a follow on Instagram.