Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Killer Physique In Tiny Bikini As She Declares Love For Her Beau

Aylen Alvarez dedicates a lot of her time to travel, and she has found a partner who is just as excited to go on new adventures. As those who follow her on Instagram will know, the Cuban bombshell often shares snippets from their trips, proving that he is also a great photographer who always manages to capture her best angles.

Over the weekend, the Latina fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweet post dedicated to her beau and their adventures together, as she is smoldering hot in it, too. The photo shows Alvarez — who recently changed her Instagram name to Aylen Davis — sitting on a low white wall as her partner sits back in a patio chair in front of her. She is rocking a tiny black two-piece bathing suit that includes a classic triangle top with spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders.

Alvarez teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit high on her sides. The bottoms are barely visible in the shot as Alvarez is sitting with her knees together. The small fit of the bikini puts Alvarez’s famous curves on display as she leans forward toward her beau, the couple enjoying a gorgeous view together.

Since going live, the post — which Alvarez shared with her 3.4 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 20,900 likes within about a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in about 200 comments to the post. Users of the social media app who are fans of the bombshell used the opportunity to flock to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment the photo.

“What a view! So pretty,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful photo of you 2,” chimed in another fan, including a couple of red heart emoji after the message.

“Awesome shot,” stated a third follower.

As The Inquisitr has previously written, Alvarez recently took to her social media to talk about body issues, describing her journey to self-love and confidence. In the Instagram post, she shared a video in which she flaunts her curves in an ode to her fuller figure.

“I believe every woman’s body is beautiful in its own way,” she captioned the post. “I have never understood that just because a woman has thick thighs, she is considered overweight. When I was younger I used to starve myself and go crazy on the cardio machines. Now I eat healthy and I lift weights with moderate cardio and it works for me. I like that I have curves and that I’m thick.”