Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Gets A Surprise

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 15, bring a big mystery for Devon. Plus, Phyllis jumps at the chance to push Sharon’s buttons while Nikki learns something shocking.

Devon (Bryton James) unearths a mystery, according to SheKnows Soaps, and it’s something strange about Tucker. Nobody knows for sure where Devon’s dad is, and it sounds like his dad may have some type of phobia or illness related to technology, which could be problematic. Plus, Devon worries since his dad’s company is in total disarray right now because Tucker left without any instructions.

It’s a problem, but Elena (Brytni Sarpy) offers Devon an intriguing distraction, which seems like exactly what he needs after all the stress he has been dealing with. With all the drama about Chance Chancellor, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan), and Katherine Chancellor’s new will, Devon has had all he can take.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) pushes Sharon’s (Sharon Case) buttons. Phyllis knows where Adam (Mark Grossman) is, but Sharon doesn’t. Phyllis lords the information over Sharon’s head, even though Sharon claims she doesn’t care a bit about Adam. Of course, when Connor (Judah Mackey) needs Sharon’s help and begs for his dad, Sharon tries to find out more information about Adam, learning he is in Las Vegas and that Phyllis was with him recently.

Sharon isn’t too thrilled that Phyllis decided to return to Genoa City, but Phyllis admits she’s not finished with the town yet. It seems that Phyllis still has plans to wreak more havoc on everybody as she’s fully embraced her role as a town pariah. Now, if only Adam will return and join Phyllis, they could probably make some pretty huge waves.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) hears stunning news about Nick (Joshua Morrow). She learns that several people would love to see her son run for the city council. Nikki is thrilled with the idea of Nick starting a political career, but he isn’t quite so enthusiastic. He has a lot on his plate with A New Hope and his relationship with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Furthermore, Connor is struggling, and Nick is trying to help out his nephew as much as he can, even though the little boy doesn’t want his help.

Despite Nick’s refusal to considering running for the newly empty city council seat, Nikki pushes her son to reconsider. Devon is also keen on the plan because he thinks Nick would be great at the position.