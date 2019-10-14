Sommer Ray Goes Braless Under An Open Shirt & Jokes About Her Chest Size

Sommer Ray recently shared several bikini pics, but she’s since posted a braless update on Instagram that’s sure to catch her fans’ attention.

The update consisted of two photos, both showed the model rocking the same outfit. She wore a plaid, long-sleeved top that she left open, along with a pair of light denim jeans.

The first photo showed Ray posing against a white wall, as she wore her hair down in a heavy left part. Thanks to her curly locks, the left side of her face was obscured. The shirt that she wore was red, and she accessorized with a small necklace.

Sommer gave a smoldering look with her lips parted. She also wore a peach-colored eye shadow, while placing her hands in her front pockets.

The second image from the set was very similar to the first, except it was a close-up shot of Ray. She tilted her head to the left. In the captions, she joked about her chest size, which prompted some of her fans to comment on it.

“And yet, you’re still more beautiful than the rest,” complimented a fan.

“I like non-fat,” joked another fan.

Others reached out to the model for advice, and others left plenty of nice messages.

“Hey Sommer, I’ve been struggling with my body image lately. It’s like, the times I do feel confident I’m put down for it. Any advice?? (I LOVE YOU BTW!),” asked a follower.

“Hey sommer, I like the plaid,” said another follower.

“Putting this up in my room as a poster,” said a fan.

The post has been liked over 472,000 times so far.

In addition, the model shared several Instagram stories, two of which revealed that she was feeling under the weather.

“I haven’t gotten sick in forever.”

Even though she may not have felt well, Ray managed to look put-together in the video selfies.

Sommer celebrated her 23rd birthday last month and revealed her nipple piercings several days ago. It’s hard to know for sure how long she’s had the piercings.

Besides the new developments on her body jewelry, the model has also been introducing her products via her line of clothing. Plus, she unveiled a new subscription box service, Sommethings, for men and women. So it looks like she has plenty going on, with potentially new entrepreneurial pursuits ahead.

Fans can hope for more updates from Sommer in the coming days, and hopefully her sickness is very brief.