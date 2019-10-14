Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Flexibility In Hot Pink Bra & Yoga Pants: ‘Making Shapes And Givin’ Lewks’

Earlier today, Nicole Scherzinger stunned fans in yet another sexy ensemble.

As those who follow the black-haired beauty on social media know, Nicole has been very busy with a number of projects in recent months. Not only has the 41-year-old been working as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent, but she’s also been busy with another show — The Masked Singer. But luckily for fans, Nicole still always finds time to post updates to her popular Instagram page, driving fans wild with one sexy post after the next.

In the most recent image that was shared for her 4 million-plus fans, the former Pussycat Dolls singer poses front and center while surrounded by a few other fitness enthusiasts. The stunner strikes a pose in front of a glass window while a number of leafy green trees appear just behind her. In the caption of the post, Nicole tells fans that she is in Jakarta.

While clad in a hot pink sports bra and skintight yoga pants, Nicole shows off her flexibility, putting her leg all the way up on the window pane as it stretches over her head. The bombshell appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the photo op, wearing her long locks down and straight. Nicole completes the look with a pair of black Nike sneakers.

In less than an hour of the photo going live on her page, Nicole’s fans have gone absolutely wild for the shot, giving it over 14,000 likes and well over 140-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Nicole know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her flexibility. A few more simply commented using emoji.

“Yesss! Queen,I hope to have opportunity to watch you and your #teamscherzy performance together again! Last year at Coco Fest was Schermazing! Love you,” one fan gushed.

“Greetings from Venezuela. You look spectacular,” another Instagram user wrote with a clapping hand emoji.

“LOVE YOU QUEEN,” another gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole has been putting on a sexy display in recent weeks while promoting projects that she has been working on. In one of the stunning posts that was shared for her fans, Nicole rocked a curve-hugging white dress that clung to her body in all the right places. She nearly spilled out of the top of the NSFW number and gave generous views of cleavage to her 4 million-plus fans. That post garnered an impressive 100,000 likes and 800-plus comments.

Be sure to follow Nicole on Instagram to keep up to date with all of her projects.