‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns With No Pants And Soaking-Wet Hair

Thylane Blondeau has been dubbed “The World’s Most Beautiful Girl.” The French model may be relatively unknown in the U.S., but Thylane’s name is a known one in her native France. The star also appears to have an international fanbase over on her social media.

Earlier today, Thylane updated her Instagram stories with what appeared to be a glam session, although the finish afforded a low-frills feel. Thylane was seen filming herself in selfie mode in a hair salon, with the blonde having her wet hair dried by a hairstylist. As to the wardrobe, well, it seemed appropriate for the setting, with Thylane flashing her bare legs with no pants in a salon gown. The story also showed a counter in front of Thylane with a bottle of water, plus various individuals in the background. Thylane then followed her story with a selfie of herself rocking an unzipped sweater as a makeup artist applied some cosmetics to her face. Blondeau seemed to be in the mood to play with filters; the star added some Hello Kitty ones to her face.

There’s definitely a mysterious feel to Blondeau. Her name exudes a certain element of it, although her status is likely what gets people trying to find out more about her.

Thylane has been profiled by media outlets. An interview with Frivolette saw the star somewhat ill-at-ease with her “World’s Most Beautiful Girl” status, although the feature did offer fans an insight into the star’s personality, thoughts, and her hidden talents. Thylane was asked if she had any.

“To be honest, I do not like to talk about myself. It’s funny, is not it? But I play the piano, guitar and drums. And I’m singing. But I’m terribly embarrassed about everything I do,” the star replied when questioned about the latter of the three.

As to keeping tabs on some of the world’s highest-profile models, it looks like Thylane has been doing just that. When asked who she thinks inspires the latest fashion trends, Thylane mentioned two well-known faces in the modeling industry.

“Bella and Gigi Hadid — these are my sources of fashion inspiration. And I’m looking for my style. Rather, I’m seventeen and I’m trying to find my own style. I’ll launch my own brand in September and you’ll see,” Thylane said.

Thylane has 3.4 million Instagram followers. Her bio announces a clothing line that she’s launched, and clearly, the magazine feature saw a girl meaning what she says. Fans wishing to see more of Thylane should follow her Instagram account. The star recently turned heads in a barely-there blazer dress.