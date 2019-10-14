Miranda Lambert Wishes Hunky Husband Brendan McLoughlin A Happy Birthday With Sweet Photo & Caption

Country superstar Miranda Lambert is taking a break from her busy schedule to celebrate her hubby, Brendan McLoughlin’s, birthday.

As fans know, the 35-year-old and McLoughlin had a short courtship before they shocked fans and tied the knot earlier this year. Prior to their marriage, Miranda had previously been linked to a few other men, but her only other marriage was to Blake Shelton and that ended in 2015. Since the pair tied the knot, Lambert has been gushing over her man on social media by sharing number of different photos of the couple together. And celebrations were definitely in order today as it’s McLoughlin’s birthday.

In the cute new black and white photo, that was shared on Miranda’s Instagram page, she and McLoughlin look as happy as can be as they pose for a photo outside. The New York City Police Officer is all smiles as he puts his arm around his wife while clad in a striped shirt and leather jacket. Miranda leans up against her husband’s cheek while also smiling big into the camera for the cute shot.

The songstress stuns in a leather jacket with studs all over it and wears her short, blond tresses down and straight. Miranda appears to be wearing just a little bit of subtle makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, and lipgloss. In the caption of the post, Lambert raves over her hubby and uses the hashtag “forever and ever, amen.”

The post has only been live on her account for a few short hours but it’s earned the singer a ton of attention from fans with over 78,000 likes in addition to 680-plus comments. While some fans commented on the shot to let the couple know how good looking they are, countless others took to the post to wish Brendan a very happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Brendan We can see those stars in her eyes,” one fan gushed.

“How sweet so glad to see you smiling and so happy,” another social media user wrote.

“Love you both so much!! happy birthday hot cop!!,” one more raved.

As fans know, Miranda has been very busy in recent weeks, especially at her “Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour.” This past weekend, Lambert had a few concerts in Illinois, Nebraska, and South Dakota and luckily for fans, she took to social media yesterday to share a series of images from her shows. In one of the more popular shots from her show, Miranda and her whole entire crew appeared front and center on stage while taking their final bow. Lambert stood smack dab in the middle of the group and showed off her flawless figure in a pair of tiny, distressed Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots.

Fans can keep up with the country star by giving her a follow on Instagram.