‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Sharon Makes A Shocking Decision

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, October 14, brings a big secret, which Traci vows to uncover when Jack speaks with Dina about her life with John Abbott. Plus, Sharon stuns Rey, Billy and Chloe remember Delia, and Nick considers a new direction.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) marked the anniversary of the day they said goodbye to Delia. They both agreed that living their lives is the best way to honor the little girl. At work, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) hugged Chloe, and the grieving mother told Chelsea that she is glad that part of Dee Dee lives on because Chloe and Billy donated Delia’s corneas to Connor (Judah Mackey). Later, Delia’s family gathered at her tree to celebrate her life. Near the end of the day, Billy got a text from Victor (Eric Braeden) asking questions about Billy’s attempt at running down Adam (Mark Grossman).

At the Abbott mansion, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) continued working on their book. They decided to start with John and Dina’s (Marla Adams) love story. When Jack got word that Dina had taken a fall, he went to visit her. After ensuring his mother was okay, Jack asked her about the beginning of her love story with John. Dina exclaimed about some beautiful eyes. Except, the man’s name wasn’t John, but rather Stuart. Traci and Jack put two and two together, and they realized their mother meant Stuart Brooks, a man from the picture that Jack found with Dina in it last year. After arriving at that conclusion, Traci vowed to unravel the mystery.

Once again, Connor caused trouble, so Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea called on Sharon (Sharon Case) for her help with the little boy. Before Sharon went to visit with Connor, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) showed up at Crimson Lights. When he ordered his coffee, Rey also asked Sharon for a second, second date, but she declined. After all, they’ve already been down that road, and it didn’t turn out so well even though they both miss things about living together. When Nick was at Crimson Lights, a city councilwoman asked him to consider running to fill a recently vacated seat, and Nick seemed intrigued.

At Nick’s, Sharon told Connor that Adam still loves him even if he’s not in Genoa City right now. Sharon eventually left, and Chelsea worried to Nick because she saw Adam in Connor’s eyes. Then, Nick and Sharon heard a crash, and Connor screamed.