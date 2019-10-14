Ariel Winter Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Low-Cut Crop Top & Tight Jeans In Latest Snap

Ariel Winter‘s fans may always think of her as Alex Dunphy from Modern Family, but the actress is all grown up, and she’s been turning heads over the past few years with her racy outfits. On Monday, it was much of the same as she shared a snap of herself rocking a skimpy little ensemble to her Instagram story.

In the photo, Ariel is seen posing with a group of people, including comedian Nate Bargatze. Winter stunned in the picture as she posed in a skimpy little black crop top that left little to the imagination. The tiny top boasted a low cut that put the actress’ massive cleavage on full display and showcased her tiny waist in the process.

Ariel added a pair of light-colored jeans which hugged her around the hips, showing off her curvy booty and lean legs. Winter wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her shoulders.

In the photo, Winter also had on a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, long, dark lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She also wore a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her plump lips to complete the look.

In the caption of the photo, Ariel gushed over Nate, telling fans that they should rush to watch his special on Netflix if they want a good laugh, revealing that she has already seen it about seven times.

Recently, Ariel spoke out about the end of her hit series, Modern Family, and revealed that she’s loved working on the show.

“I’m very lucky to have this job and to be employed, as a young actor in general or just as an actor. It’s really hard to continue to be employed but I’m employed with an amazing job and I work with amazing people that I love, that I’ve been working for ten years, so I would never not want to work with them. It’s an amazing job I’ve had for so many years and I would love to [keep going],” Ariel told Schon Magazine earlier this year.

However, it hasn’t always been easy to grow up in the spotlight.

“Growing up in this industry being young is really, really difficult because you’re very malleable as a kid,” she stated, adding that she really struggled with other people’s opinions and thoughts about her in the past.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Ariel Winter by following her Instagram account.