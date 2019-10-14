‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Stuns In New Up-Close And Personal Selfie

Once again, Yanet Garcia is proving to fans why she was named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl.”

As those who follow Garcia on social media know, the brunette bombshell has gained huge popularity while reporting the weather in Mexico. In just a short time of her Instagram page being created, Garcia has amassed an impressive following of over 11.8 million, and that figure continues to rise on a daily basis. In her most recent social media share, Garcia stuns while striking a pose at work.

In the gorgeous new selfie, Yanet tags herself at the television station where she works. The bombshell appears to the far right of the snapshot and photographs herself from the chest up. Only a hint of her outfit is visible, but she shows off just a little bit of cleavage while clad in a white-and-brown patterned dress. Garcia accessorizes the look with a pair of big, silver hoop earrings that dangle all the way down by her jaw.

The stunner rocks a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, lipgloss, and eyeshadow, while she wears her long, dark locks down and curled. In just a short time of the post going up, it’s already earned the sexy weather girl a ton of attention from her loyal army of fans, with over 27,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments in less than an hour of going live.

Half of the comments came in English, while the other half came in Spanish. Some of Garcia’s followers commented on the shot to let her know that she looks beautiful, and countless others commented with emoji.

“Beautiful and gorgeous and cute,” one fan commented with a flame emoji.

“Cutie weather girl,” another chimed in with a single red heart emoji.

“Hmm great baby your so beautiful,” one more raved.

And when Yanet is not busy showing off her gorgeous face, she is usually rocking some sort of sexy outfit and driving her fans wild. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Garcia struck a pose just before bed, showing off her killer figure to her loyal fans. On top, Garcia sizzled in a tight-fitting, patterned crop top that hit just at her ribs and showed off her taut tummy and trim figure. The bottoms of the outfit were just as sexy as the top, with Garcia sporting a pair of matching panties that fit her like a glove.

That photo was one of her most popular yet, earning the beauty over 350,000 likes.