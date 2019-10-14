‘RHOA’ Season 12: Kenya Moore Slams ‘Bully’ Nene Leakes, Says She Has ‘Very Few Friends’ On The Cast

Kenya Moore claims Nene Leakes is intimidated by her.

Kenya Moore shared her thoughts on her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Nene Leakes, while attending a brunch event last week.

During an interview with TMZ, Moore slammed her longtime co-star as a bully before admitting to being confused about why Leakes has allowed herself to become so threatened and intimidated by her.

“Honestly, I don’t know. It is definitely an issue that is within her,” Moore said of her co-star. “I don’t know why she is so intimidated by me but I really just wish she would get herself together because I come in peace. But, she always finds a way to be bothered.”

According to Moore, Leakes is a bully who has targeted each and every one of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars at one point or another.

When Moore was then asked about the people who have hopped on Leakes’ “bandwagon,” Moore made it clear that while Marlo Hampton is Team Nene, Eva Marcille has taken her side.

“Eva’s on my bandwagon. Nene has very few friends on this show… real friends,” she explained.

Moore rejoined the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast in a full-time role for Season 12 after being left out of the lineup during Season 11. As fans will recall, Moore was not able to reprise her role after Season 10 after she decided to leave Bravo TV out of her June 2017 wedding to Marc Daly.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Moore’s co-stars, allegedly led by Leakes, were reportedly planning to confront her about her sudden split from her now-estranged husband Daly during filming on the show last month. According to a report shared by Radar Online, Leakes and other members of the show were confused by Daly’s split and didn’t feel that Moore had been honest about their relationship.

Loading...

“They haven’t said anything to her while filming yet,” a source said. “They’re waiting for the right time to bring it up to her.”

When asked by TMZ what she thought about Leakes’ comments regarding her marriage, Moore told the outlet that she doesn’t take any advice from Leakes.

While Moore is not on good terms with Leakes, she and Porsha Williams appeared to be having a great time together as they filmed scenes for Season 12 earlier this year after welcoming their first children within months of one another.

Moore, Leakes, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV for the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday, November 3 at 8 p.m.