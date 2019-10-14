Watch Bulgaria Vs. England UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Livestream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

England look to get back on track after a shock defeat to Czech Republic when they travel to face winless Bulgaria in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match.

The UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Group A has been dominated by England. However, on Friday, the leaders who had previously outscored opponents 19-4 through their first four games, as The Inquisitr reported, suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to the Czech Republic. When those two teams first met in March, England cruised to a 5-0 victory. Now the Three Lions take a trip to Bulgaria to face a winless team that should help to get their tournament back on track.

England will need all three points to pull away from the Czech Republic, who are now level on points at 12, in the match that will stream live from Sofia.

To find out how to watch a livestream of the Bulgaria vs. England UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group A match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. In the Czech Republic, the livestream will begin at 9:45 p.m., Eastern European Time on Monday, October 14, at 44,000-seat Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia, the capital city of Bulgaria. In the United Kingdom, kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time.

In the United States, the livestream get underway at 2:45 EDT, 11:45 a.m. PDT. In India, a stream of the match may be accessed starting at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, October 15.

But there remains at least a possibility that the game could end with England simply forfeiting. While that prospect seems unthinkable, according to England striker Tammy Abraham, the players have agreed to walk off the field if England’s black players are subject to racist abuse by the Bulgarian fans, as the BBC reported. The team endured racist chants from fans in another Balkan state, Montenegro, during a UEFA Euro qualifier there in March.

The Bulgarian team has reacted angrily to England’s threat, with coach Krasimir Balakov insisting that racism problems are worse in England than in Bulgaria. Yet the fact remains that fan attendance will be limited in Monday’s match due to UEFA sanctions imposed on Bulgaria after incidents of fan disturbances during earlier matches against Kosovo and Montenegro.

Bulgaria coach Krasimir Balakov claims that England has a worse racism problem than Bulgaria. Julian Finney / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the Bulgaria vs. England UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Lions vs. Three Lions matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

To view the Bulgaria vs. England UEFA Euro 2020 livestream for free without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV or Fubo TV. Both of those “over-the-top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods, and prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Bulgaria-England Group A game streamed live at no charge.

In Bulgaria, BNT 1 has the livestream, while in the U.K., a livestream of the England vs. Czech Republic 2020 UEFA Euro qualifier will be carried by ITV and may be accessed inside the U.K. only on the ITV Hub streaming service.

Throughout much of Africa, Super Sport streams the game, while in the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main livestreaming source. For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of livestream sources, and links to the sources listed above, for Bulgaria vs. England in countries around the world, visit the Live Soccer TV site.